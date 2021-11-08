No one injured in two-vehicle semi crash

No one was injured following a two-vehicle semi crash in the town of Kickapoo, Nov. 6.
At about 2:07 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call reporting the crash. The crash occurred near State Hwy. 131/County Road U.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival it was determined both semis were fully loaded with corn. The first semi was pulling out of the intersection of County Road I and County Road U. The semi was operated by Colton Clary, 21, of Lone Rock, for Clary Trucking of Lone Rock. The semi behind Clary's lost its braking power coming down the hill behind Clary's semi; the operator, Dennis Hackl, 57, of Spring Green, was unable to stop before collision.
Both semis were hauling corn for Bar Ron Farms of Lone Rock. Emergency crews were on scene assisting transferring the load to other semis for approximately eight hours. La Farge Truck Center removed the semis after they were unloaded.