No one injured in two-vehicle semi crash

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival it was determined both semis were fully loaded with corn. The first semi was pulling out of the intersection of County Road I and County Road U. The semi was operated by Colton Clary, 21, of Lone Rock, for Clary Trucking of Lone Rock. The semi behind Clary's lost its braking power coming down the hill behind Clary's semi; the operator, Dennis Hackl, 57, of Spring Green, was unable to stop before collision.