The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers who grow and sell soybeans in Districts 3, 4 and 5 are eligible to nominate producers or to be nominated to the board. Signed, notarized nomination forms must be postmarked by June 1.
Counties in the respective districts are as follows:
District 3 – Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon.
District 4 – Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago.
District 5 - Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock.
A completed nomination form must include the signatures of five eligible soybean growers other than the nominee. Completed forms also must be notarized.
DATCP’s Market Order Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one prior to June 1. Contact Gegare at 608-224-5116 or at Debbie.Gegare@Wisconsin.gov. Nomination forms also may be downloaded from datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards. Click on the “soybeans” link.
Mail completed forms to WI DATCP, DAD, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
DATCP will conduct the Wisconsin Soybean Board election from July 15 through Aug. 10. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1.
Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at wisoybean.org.
