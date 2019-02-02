Nominations are sought for the ninth annual Crawford County Leadership Awards. Sponsored by the Crawford County Community Fund, the program recognizes individuals, organizations or businesses that have helped make Crawford County a better place to live, work and play. Anyone may make a nomination; self-nominations are welcome.
Nominees are requested in the following categories:
• Community Leadership and Service – recognizes an individual, business or organization that has demonstrated a commitment to the Crawford County area through public service that enhances the economic, cultural or social well-being of their community.
• Tourism Award – presented to an individual, business or organization that has demonstrated a commitment to the enhancement of Crawford County through tourism development and promotion.
• Outstanding Youth Leadership – awarded to a young person, age 13 to 22, living in Crawford County, who has demonstrated outstanding leadership with the potential for positive environmental, economic and/or social impact.
• Above and Beyond Award – presented to an individual, business or organization that has demonstrated “out of the box” thinking and activity that promotes regionalism, cooperation among communities or organizations, creative strategies or innovative approaches to long-term problems, or diversity awareness.
• Business Development Award – recognizes an individual, business or organization that has demonstrated a spirit of community involvement focused on the improvement of business and economic development in Crawford County.
• Educational Leadership Award – awarded to an individual, business, or organization who has designed a specific project and/or educational initiative that has demonstrated a commitment to the Crawford County area in support of furthering excellence in education or fostering strong school/community relationships.
There are a variety of ways to submit nominations. You can find the nomination form online by simply googling Crawford County Community Fund, then selecting the Leadership Awards link (https://www.cfsw.org/cccf-leadership-awards/). There is information about and photos of previous recipients on the page, as well as the link to the nomination form. Nomination forms are also available at the public libraries in the county, from Crawford County Community Fund advisory board members or by emailing barb@cfsw.org. Completed nominations may be mailed to CCCF Leadership Awards, P.O. Box 13, Seneca WI 54654 or scanned and emailed to barb@cfsw.org. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Friday, March 1.
