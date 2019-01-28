Brandon Larson, director of Vernon County Emergency Management, issued a statement announcing that all non-essential Vernon County offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30, because of the the extreme weather conditions.
According to the statement, "All essential offices will still be open such as (but not limited to): Sheriff’s Department, Highway Department (as needed), and all other Emergency Services. If someone is looking for services provided by the county it is highly encouraged they call before traveling to make sure someone is there. There is nothing on the court calendar for either of these dates either.
"It is also highly encouraged by both Sheriff John Spears and Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson that if you do not have a need to go out to not go out. Safety is our No. 1 priority. The weather conditions that are on the way are dangerous and frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.