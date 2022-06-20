Norskedalen celebrates Midsummer Fest

It was the first fully in-person event since 2019. Last year, Midsummer Fest was the combination of a virtual and live celebration due to COVID-19. In 2020, the celebration was virtual.

This year, visitors to the nature and heritage center had the opportunity to take in demonstrations of such things as fiber arts and blacksmithing, hear performances by David Hartman, Saner & Gibbons, Grassrun Band and Buddy Rundhaugen, watch the Wergeland Dancers, take a tour of the arboretum, and eat Norwegian treats and other goodies. There was also a Midsummer Medallion Hunt, a Kids’ Corner and horse-drawn wagon rides.