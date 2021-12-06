 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norskedalen hosts Old-Fashioned Christmas

  • 0

The spirit of the season was alive at Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center during Old-Fashioned Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event included refreshments, entertainment in the auditorium and the Little White Chapel, scavenger hunts, Christmas shopping, family crafts, horse and wagon rides, a blacksmith demonstration, Santa Claus at the shelter fireplace, and tour guides in the Engum House and the Little White Chapel.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News