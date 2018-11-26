Norskedalen will hold its Old Fashioned Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will be filled with Norwegian holiday traditions. In addition, there will be a variety of crafts for the family to create together, a hunt for the Yule Log, singing and dancinc with traditional music, a holiday meal complete with homemade lefse, a lefse bar, Christmas shopping in the gift shop, and a hand bell concert in the Benrud Chapel at the end of the day.
Jolabokaflod is a tradition borrowed from the Nordic cousins in Iceland. Christmas Eve in Iceland is spent giving the gift of books, and then everyone enjoys their gifted books with mugs of hot chocolate all evening long. This year, Norskedalen's gift shop is filled with unique and wonderful books of all kinds. When shoppers purchase a book at Old Fashioned Christmas, they’ll also receive a hot cocoa cone containing everything that's need to have a perfect cup of hot cocoa with a new book.
Santa will be at Norskedalen between 1 and 3 p.m.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children K-12, and family rate of $15. Members are free. Dinner not included with admission prices.
For more information, call Norskedalen at 608-452-3424 or visit www.norskedalen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.