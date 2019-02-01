The 2018-19 NCCEF EIE grant recipients and advisory board are (front from left) Recipients Mendy Biege – Expanding Expression; Marcee Murray King – Equipment for Bal-A-Vis-X; Amanda Killeen – Arm Us with Literature (back) NCCEF Advisory Board Members Sharon Murphy, Lois Schwert, Margaret Davidson, Karen Bolstad, Chuck Bolstad and Rick Busch