Making grant awards for unique and innovative projects and activities, as proposed by North Crawford faculty and staff and that serve North Crawford students, was among the goals of the group of volunteers that, in 2016, worked to establish the North Crawford Community Education Foundation. Recently members of the NCCEF advisory board awarded three Excellence in Education grants. In total, the group reviewed eight applications, requesting more then $8000.
The 2018-19 awards were made for the following projects:
• Arm Us With Literature: Read Alouds For Social Emotional Development. Proposed by Amanda Killeen, this award of $480 will support the development of a resource collection of readily available focused read alouds that target specific social and emotional skills and is for use by all elementary students and teachers.
• Expanding Expression. Submitted by Mendy Biege, this $241 grant will be used to purchase ‘expanding expression tools’ for use at the elementary level to assist students in expanding their thinking and their descriptions of items during their sharing times.
• Equipment for Bal-A-Vis-X. Proposed by Marcee Murray King, this $499 grant will be used to purchase equipment for staff training to implement Bal-A-Vis-X: an intervention tool that helps students with self-regulation, focus, attention, community building and trauma.
In presenting the grants, NCCEF board chair Chuck Bolstad said, “This is the second year that we have made Excellence in Education awards. We are able to make these awards because so many in our community have become a part of the NCCEF’s effort to further the education of our children in two ways: through grants to enhance their learning in the North Crawford district, and through scholarships to help them continue their education beyond graduation. Community members have supported our fund raising efforts with gifts of all sizes, displaying their generous desire to participate in the efforts of NCCEF to provide opportunities for children in the district. Last year, two Excellence in Education awards for $898 were presented. This year, due to our community’s support, we made three awards totaling $1,220. Thank you to the community for putting kids first.”
The North Crawford Community Education Foundation has established both an excellence in education endowment (which awards grants through a competitive process for projects in the school) and a scholarship endowment fund. NCCEF accepts gifts from individuals, organizations, businesses and families. Direct questions and requests for additional information to CFSW donor services representative Barb Daus (barb@cfsw.org, 608-778-3344), to Charles Bolstad (cbolstad@mwt.net) or to Rick Busch (rbusch@royalbank-usa.com). Donations to the established funds may be made online at http://www.cfsw.org/give-now/ and by mail at NCCEF, 47050 County Road X, Soldiers Grove, WI 54655.
