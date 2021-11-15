North Crawford Playhouse to perform 'Game of Tiaras'

The North Crawford Playhouse will present "Game of Tiaras," a short, one-act comedy based on Shakespeare's "King Lear" with fairy tale princesses. "Game of Tiaras" will run Nov. 18 and 20 at 7 p.m., with a matinée Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Please note there is no show on the 19th.

"Game of Tiaras" turns the tragedy of "King Lear" on its head and into a laugh-a-minute parody.

This will be the first show the Playhouse has produced since February 2020, due to the pandemic. To dispel the current mood in the world, the cast and directors chose the funniest show they could find. While this show is shorter than a normal production, it simply serves to concentrate the humor.

Current COVID-19 guidelines require masks for the audience, but the cast is able to perform without masks. Also, to allow for greater social distancing, all tickets are general admission.

Tickets are on sale now at the North Crawford School District office; $5 for adults and $3 for students. Call 608-735-4311 for reservations.

