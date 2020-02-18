North Crawford Playhouse to present 'Long Joan Silver'
North Crawford Playhouse to present 'Long Joan Silver'

The North Crawford Playhouse presents "Long Joan Silver," a comical play based on the novel "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson. "Long Joan Silver" re-imagines the classic story with a literal boatload of female pirates, including Long Joan herself.

"Long Joan Silver" will run Feb. 25, 27, 28 and 29, at 7 p.m. There is also a matinee on Feb. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with goodwill donations of either food or money going to the Gays Mills Food Pantry. Tickets are on sale now at the North Crawford School District office for $7 adults and $5 students. Call 608-735-4311 for reservations. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on any night.

