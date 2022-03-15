North Crawford Playhouse to present 'Romeo & Juliet'

Following the comedic one-act show from last year in November, the North Crawford Playhouse is thrilled to present William Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece “Romeo & Juliet," March 31 to April 8 in the North Crawford School's performance center.

The story is classic: Verona's Montagues and Capulets have been warring between themselves, and whenever they spot each other, violence erupts. But one night at a party, Romeo (a Montague) and Juliet (a Capulet) see each other, and rather than falling into violence, they fall in love.

This is the North Crawford Playhouse's first full show since February of 2020.

Shows will be the following: Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m.; Friday, April 1, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 3, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 5, 7 p.m.; and Friday, April 8, 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $7 for adults and $5 for students, and they will be available at the door and in the high school office starting Monday, March 21. Call 608-735-4311.

