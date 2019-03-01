Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” is the most widely performed play in the world. It is estimated that it is being performed somewhere every single minute of every day, and is studied in nearly every language in every country on earth. Now North Crawford will, for the first time in our school’s history, bring this monumental work to the stage. “Hamlet” will run March 8, 9 and 14, 15, 16, at 7: p.m. Admission is free on March 8. Tickets are on sale now at the North Crawford District office for $7 adults and $5 students. Call 608-735-4311 for reservations. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on any night.
No fear, Shakespeare! Don’t be afraid you won’t understand the play.
First, the North Crawford Playhouse has simplified the most confusing language of the play. Second, if you’ve ever seen the Lion King, you already know the story of Hamlet: wicked uncle kills brother to become king. Son of king goes into long depression and uselessness. Son of king rises up and kills wicked uncle. In fact, every character in Lion King is based on Hamlet. Except, unlike Lion King, at the end of Hamlet, every major character is lying dead on the stage. What fun!
As the play opens, Hamlet (Gavin Forkash), Prince of Denmark, is seriously depressed over the sudden death of his father, King Hamlet (Nathan Zibrowski). Hamlet is also disgusted by the immediate marriage of his newly widowed mother, Queen Gertrude (Rachel Peterson), to his Uncle, King Hamlet’s brother, Claudius (Clayton Herfel), who now has the throne.
Shortly thereafter, the ghost of Hamlet’s father appears to guards on nightly watch as well as to Hamlet’s good friend, Horatio (Jasmine File). They tell Hamlet, who goes that night to watch for the ghost. The ghost reveals that Uncle Claudius had murdered the King by pouring poison in his ear while sleeping. Hamlet vows to avenge his father’s murder.
Meanwhile, Hamlet has a girlfriend, Ophelia (Nora O’Brian). Her brother Laertes (Dominic Carstens), tells Ophelia to be weary of Hamlet’s affections towards her, since Hamlet will have to marry a princess, and not her. Likewise, her father, Polonius, the King’s advisor (Marco Esparza) orders Ophelia to stay away from Hamlet.
Hamlet is totally at a loss for what to do. He starts acting mentally unhinged. He considers killing himself in the great “to be or not to be” speech. His sanity begins to be questioned by all. Claudius and Gertrude are both concerned; Polonius suggests it is caused by Ophelia’s rejection of his love. Claudius and Polonius decide to spy on Hamlet and Ophelia. Claudius further employs Rosencrantz and Guildenstern (Martha Bransky and Faith Morga), two childhood friends of Hamlet, to spy on him. Hamlet quickly suspects their intentions.
Hamlet engages a troupe of actors to determine if the ghost’s story is true. He has them reenact the murder, killing a king through poison in the ear. While the court is watching the play, Claudius is enraged and leaves the room, convincing Hamlet that he truly is the murderer. Now all Hamlet has to do is kill Claudius before Claudius kills him. It is a race to the very finish at which, we already know…nobody wins.
“Hamlet” will be the last play directed by Rob Ghormley, as he is retiring from theater after 34 years, 24 at North Crawford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.