North Crawford's Marco Esparza completes Senate Scholar Program

The first of two Senate Scholars from the 32nd Senate District, Marco Esparza from North Crawford High School, completed the 2020 Senate Scholar Program on Feb. 14.
The Senate Scholar Program is a rigorous week-long educational program offered by the Wisconsin State Senate that provides high school students with a hands-on, up-close view of the Legislature’s role in our democracy. Senate Scholars gain experience in such diverse areas as policy development, constituent relations, and processing legislation by working with Senators, legislative staff, agency staff, and University of Wisconsin faculty.
As part of this program, Esparza participated in several events in and around the State Capitol in Madison.