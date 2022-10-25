Norwalk man injured in single-vehicle crash in the town of Forest

A Norwalk man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Oct. 25 at about 5:20 a.m. in the town of Forest.

According to a Vernon County Sheriff's Office press release, Jesse William Sherer, 26, was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Road V, north of Mt. Tabor. Sherer lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mt. Tabor (North) Cemetery.