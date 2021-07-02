NRCS recommends decommission of West Fork, Coon Creek dams; except Jersey Valley

The study concluded that repairing the dams in place would not be a cost effective option, and is estimated to cost 50 percent more than relocating the dams. There are significant concerns about the stability of the current dams. This involves seepage in the hillside abutment area as well as possible internal erosion near the spillways, which in some cases are experiencing separation at the seams. To fix the dams in their current location would involve tearing them completely apart. It would be cheaper, NRCS says, to relocate the dams downstream so the material would only need to be moved once.

Aggregate approach

Although the immediate cause of the study was the two breached dams in the West Fork and the three in Coon Creek, NRCS says the dams were built to work together as an aggregate to achieve flood control in the watersheds. For the breached dams, their proposed solution is to notch them to create an opening big enough to pass a 100-year flood – that is 7.5 inches in 24 hours. The area of the notch would also be shaped and re-vegetated. The sediment behind the dams would not be removed because it would make the cost of the project too high.