State and local officials, along with Vernon Communications Co-op, celebrated Vernon County’s Telecommuter Forward! Certification Nov. 21 at the cooperative’s Viroqua Technology Center.
Rod Olson, Vernon Communications CEO, said broadband is “the car that’s driving the economy.”
“Telecommuting is not just people working from home,” Olson said. “It’s students taking advanced classes in high school saving driving.” Olson said there are business owners who work at night and need that connectivity.
Olson said fiber optics not only offers higher speeds, but also allows customers to get the technical support they need and the opportunity to customize things, such as cybersecurity. “It’s not just internet and speed.”
Olson said Vernon Communications Co-op worked with Wisconsin State Broadband Director Angie Dickison and the Wisconsin Public Service Commission for broadband grants in Viroqua. “The horses are hitched and we are ready to go. We are proud to work with local government. Economic development is growing in this area.”
Vernon County Economic Development Coordinator Christina Dollhausen said Vernon County can now be a place where people can be where they love to live, and bring the work they love with them. She said people who come to the area will send their children to the schools here, spend money on housing and food, and bring ideas.
Dollhausen said Vernon County is the fourth county in the United States to receive this certification.
In September, the Vernon County Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee brought forth a resolution in support of Telecommuting Opportunities and Telecommuter Forward Certification. The Vernon County Board passed the resolution unanimously.
Telecommuter Forward! recognizes communities where broadband speeds, local support and co-working space combine to create ideal remote working environments. Vernon County has taken a lead in using their broadband infrastructure as an economic development tool, Dollhausen said.
“It is a great accomplishment,” Dollhausen said of the certification. “It shows we are ahead of the curve and looking forward. Vernon County is in a great position to be well-connected. People will continue to choose where they live and do what they love.”
Garrick Olerud, who represents District 11 on the Vernon County Board of Supervisors and is a realtor, said one of the first questions he’s asked by people looking to buy a home in the area is how the internet access is.
“It gives us an advantage,” Olerud said. “We are not known as a big business area, but we do attract folks from larger markets.”
County Board Chairman Dennis Brault said it was a big step to partner with a business to do economic development. “I’m excited to have a great partner (in Vernon Communications).”
Dickison said she was excited about the broadband expansion in Vernon County because it was a public/private partnership.
Dickison presented Brault a plaque with a proclamation from Gov. Scott Walker recognizing Vernon County’s Telecommuter Forward! Certification.
