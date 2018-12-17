The Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsboro Fire Department report there was a fire Dec. 15 at the United Cooperative facility located at S1729 County Road HH, Hillsboro.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 15, at approximately 7:58 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting smoke and flames visible at the United Cooperative facility. An officer from the Hillsboro Police Department arrived on scene and reported that a building was engulfed in flames. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance responded to the scene. Fire department personnel were ultimately able to extinguish the fire. State Hwy. 33 had to be shut down for a short time because of the ongoing containment efforts.
This fire remains under investigation by the Hillsboro Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hillsboro Fire Department, Wonewoc Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, Hillsboro Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Vernon County Emergency Management office and HazMat Team assisted at the scene.
