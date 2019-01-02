Rep.-elect Loren Oldenburg was ceremonially sworn in by Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood at the Vernon County Courthouse, Wednesday afternoon.
Oldenburg will represent Assembly District 96 which covers Crawford, Vernon and Monroe counties.
The Wisconsin State Assembly will be formally sworn in Monday, Jan. 7, in Madison.
Ray Matteson of the Viroqua Church of Christ gave the invocation, which was followed by the welcome given by Wayne Oldenburg, oldest cousin to Loren Oldenburg.
“I’ve been with him on this whole journey that he’s made and I just look forward to what he does accomplish while he’s over in Madison,” Wayne Oldenburg said.
“I’m looking forward to get started down there, go down there and try to get some work done, move this area and district forward, do the best for my people,” Oldenburg said. “My office is ten west, I’ve got an open door, looking forward to working for and hearing from the people.”
