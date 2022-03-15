Oldenburg presented Cooperative Network’s ‘Friend of Cooperatives’ award

During the 2021-2023 budget process Oldenburg worked on a budget motion that created a grant program for cooperative feasibility studies. Often times completing a feasibility study is the hardest part of creating a cooperative; this program will provide $200,000 in grants to help with the completion of these studies.

“It is my honor to be the Representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly district, I do this job to represent and help the people in the 96th district. It is definitely an honor to be recognized by Cooperative Network, and I am glad to have the opportunity to support cooperatives in Wisconsin,” said Oldenburg. “My time as President of the Westby Cooperative Creamery board, and President of the Chaseburg Cenex Co-op board helped prepare me for the position that I am in today.”