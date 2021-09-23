 Skip to main content
Oldenburg seeks First Responder of the Year nominations

Rep. Oldenburg (Viroqua) is seeking First Responder of the Year nominations. Oct. 28 is National First Responders Day, and Oldenburg is looking forward to receiving nominations for First Responder of the Year from the 96th Assembly District.

“I am incredibly thankful to the first responders who serve in our communities,” said Oldenburg. “It was my privilege to honor Chief Cornford as the First Responder of the Year in 2019. I am looking forward to the opportunity of honoring another selfless first responder in 2021.”

Oldenburg has created a page on his official State Assembly website where the nominations can be cast. The deadline for First Responder of the Year nominations is Oct. 8.

