Onalaska man uninjured in rollover crash in the town of Viroqua

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 12:54 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call from Tyler Barth, 22. Barth was traveling eastbound on East Smith Road, just east of Christianson Road when he felt his transmission go out. When this happened, Barth drove off the road onto the embankment for approximately 30 yards before coming back onto the road. As he came back onto the road, he overcompensated and rolled the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest back on its tires. Barth stated that he was wearing his seat belt, and no injuries were reported.