Onalaska resident arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Genoa

An Onalaska resident was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of passing counterfeit $100 bills at two locations in the village of Genoa.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:37 p.m. SkyMarie Johnson, 25, was arrested. Johnson allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills. Law enforcement officials remind all businesses and individuals to examine any cash transactions closely. If you feel you have been a victim or have suspicions of counterfeit cash transactions, contact your local Sheriff's Office or Police Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!