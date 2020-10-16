 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onalaska resident arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Genoa
0 comments

Onalaska resident arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money in Genoa

  • 0

An Onalaska resident was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of passing counterfeit $100 bills at two locations in the village of Genoa.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:37 p.m. SkyMarie Johnson, 25, was arrested. Johnson allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills. Law enforcement officials remind all businesses and individuals to examine any cash transactions closely. If you feel you have been a victim or have suspicions of counterfeit cash transactions, contact your local Sheriff's Office or Police Department.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News