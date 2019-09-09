Two people were arrested at 3:47 a.m. Sunday, after a traffic stop at the Kwik Trip on the north side of Viroqua.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a Vernon County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, as the registered owner had a suspended drivers license. Throughout the course of the contact, the deputy observed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.
Roadside interviews were conducted with the operator, Wesley J. Dollar, 29, of Boscobel, and the passenger Pa Kou Yang, 30, of Boscobel.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and concealed weapons. Pa Yang was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Dollar was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, as well as two outstanding warrants from Grant County.
Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office. The Viroqua Police Department assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.