One-vehicle accident damages the Thirsty Turtle Tavern in Stoddard

A Holmen woman was arrested March 20 for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a one-vehicle accident damaged the Thirsty Turtle Tavern, located at 102 S. Main St., Stoddard.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:48 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of a one-vehicle accident at the Thirsty Turtle Tavern. The caller reported a driver had driven a vehicle into the tavern. The driver of the vehicle was currently at the location and was being detained by employees until a deputy could arrive. When law enforcement arrived on location at 2:52 a.m., one vehicle was observed in the rear parking lot that was involved in the accident.

The driver, Allison M. Thompson, 32, of Holmen, had been operating the motor vehicle. The driver proceeded to drive her vehicle into a Southwest Sanitation dumpster, causing the dumpster to slam into the rear of the business. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle and the driver was uninjured. The dumpster was destroyed and the business sustained structural damage from the impact. The impact severed numerous water pipes in the business both on the main floor and to the basement. The Stoddard Fire Department was paged to turn the water off to ensure no electrical fires ensued.

Thompson was arrested for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Other citations and charges may result pending the investigation.

