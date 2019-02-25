An Ontario flood relief benefit will be held at the Cashton Village Hall, 811 Main St., Sunday, March 3, from 3-7 p.m.
The afternoon/evening pre-Lent dance and County Western music event will include food, and music by Tugg, a Johnny Cash Tribute and the Pat Walters Band. In addition, there will be a raffle for $1,000 certificates from Dahl Ford.
U.S. Congressman Ron Kind will give a report on FEMA funds and Mark Smith, Ontario village president, will give a report on the community center.
