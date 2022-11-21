 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ontario man injured in a one-vehicle crash in the village of Ontario; cited for OWI

Trey Kaiser of Ontario was injured in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 18 in the village of Ontario. An investigation determined Kaiser was operating while intoxicated and was cited for OWI (1st), driver possessing open intoxicants, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

An Ontario man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 18, and was cited for OWI (first) following an investigation.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:45 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 300 Block of East South Street in the village of Ontario.

Trey W. Kaiser, 21, was traveling east along East South Street in his 2015 GMC Sierra when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a tree. The tree collapsed onto the vehicle and closed one lane of Hwy. 33.

Kaiser was treated and transported by Ontario Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Kaiser was operating while intoxicated and was cited for OWI (first), driver possessing open intoxicants, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, and Dinger's Towing and Recovery assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

