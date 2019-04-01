An Ontario woman was injured March 29 in a single-vehicle accident on County Road P north of Quarry Road in the town of Christiana at about 2:25 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Sandra Loeffelholz, 65, was traveling south on County Road P. Loeffelholz was negotiating a curve and had a medical event. She crossed the centerline and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch with both doors wedged between the ditch. The Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders assisted in opening the doors and removing Loeffelholz from the vehicle.
Loeffelholz was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
