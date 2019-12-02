Ontario woman injured in single-vehicle crash in the town of Union

An Ontario woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 29 at about 8:25 a.m. on Union Avenue in the town of Union.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Braeanna Rechlicz, 24, was northbound on Union Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle on a snow- and ice-covered roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, striking an embankment. The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side, landing in the southbound lane. The driver sustained possible non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport by EMS at the scene.
La Farge Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.