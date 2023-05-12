An Ontario woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 500 Block of Division Street in the village of Ontario, Friday, May 12.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:35 a.m. Jeffrey M. Schmitz, 51, of Norwalk, was parked in his work vehicle when a vehicle operated by Amanda K. Tulley, 35, of Ontario, struck his vehicle from behind.

Schmitz reported no injuries at the time of the crash. Tulley was transported to Gundersen St. Joe's in Hillsboro with suspected minor injuries.

The Ontario Fire Department, Ontario EMS, Hillsboro Police Department, Ron's Towing and Peterson's Towing assisted at the scene.