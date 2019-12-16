Open enrollment on HealthCare.gov extended

Federal officials announced today that open enrollment for health insurance on HealthCare.gov has been extended through 2 a.m. CST on Wednesday, December 18. The announcement, which was made Monday morning, comes after some individuals using the federal call center on the final day of open enrollment were asked to leave their names instead of being allowed to enroll. Wisconsinites can call 2-1-1 to get free expert help enrolling or can go to www.HealthCare.gov to enroll online.
“This is great news for folks in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “If you missed the deadline, you now have two extra days to get affordable health insurance for you or your family. You may also still qualify for tax credits that could keep your monthly premiums low. Call 2-1-1 to get free expert help, reach out to an insurance agent in your community, or visit HealthCare.gov to sign up now.”