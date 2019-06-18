There will be an open house at the Viroqua Wastewater Treatment Facility, 1315 County Road B, Wednesday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m.
The public is invited to take a guided tour of the newly upgraded Viroqua Wastewater Treatment Facility and learn more about what goes on behind the scenes.
Engineers for the project were Town & Country Engineering, Inc. The general contractor was Wapasha Construction Co., electrical contractor was Contractor Econ, and mechanical contractor was Winona Mechanical Inc.
Funding for the upgrade came from the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Improvement Fund.
