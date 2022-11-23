 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Operation Christmas helps make the holiday merrier for families in need

The goal of Operation Christmas is to make Christmas merrier for those in need, and volunteers at Bethel Butikk in Westby have been busy doing just that.

The volunteers have been organizing and sorting donations in preparation for the toy distribution program for low-income families.

Operation Christmas will take place Dec. 5-9 and Dec. 12-16. Kay Burke, who heads up the volunteers, said this year will bring changes to the Christmas gifting.

“Only parents will be allowed to shop and choose one new toy for each of their children ages 12 and under,” Burke said. “Parents will receive a gift coupon listing the number of children in their family ages 12 and under, and they may choose toys accordingly.” She said parents of children ages 13-18 will be given a $10 gift card to be used by the child.

A parent’s last name determines what day they will be able to choose toys and pick up gift cards. The schedule is as follows: Dec. 5 A, B; Dec. 6 C, D; Dec. 7 E, F; Dec. 8 G, H; Dec. 9 I, J; Dec. 12 K, L, M; Dec. 13 N, O; Dec. 14 P, Q, R; Dec. 15 S, T; and Dec. 16 U, V, W, X, Y, Z. Pickup of toys and gift cards takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the days listed above.

Burke said there are sleepers for children up to size 6, and parents may have one for each child of those sizes. Blankets for babies are also available. Each family may choose a quilt and also a sheet set as available. She also noted Operation Christmas can also help with requests for warm clothing needs.

Adults will receive a $10 gift card for Bethel Butikk Thrift Store to be used by April 1, 2023. The gift card can be used only for one day of shopping.

For more information about Operation Christmas, call Bethel Butikk at 608-634-3473 or Burke at 608-634-4722.

Last year, Operation Christmas served 78 families, 148 children ages 10 and under, and 85 youth ages 11-18.

Bethel Butikk (Boutique) is located at 341 Black River Ave., Westby.

Toys galore

Toys for all ages are on the shelves at Bethel Butikk in Westby and will be distributed during Operation Christmas, Dec. 5-9 and Dec. 12-16.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

