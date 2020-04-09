Operations have been adjusted at all public Vernon County properties, parks and trails due to pandemic

As the threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to grow in Wisconsin and our surrounding counties, Vernon County Health Department and Emergency Management staff and our public property managers are monitoring the most current information available to take proactive measures to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.
"We all understand it is critical for our physical and psychological well-being to have safe outdoor recreational spaces available to use and enjoy, especially during this challenging and stressful time," according to a press release from the Emergency Operations Center. "To that end, some adjustments to standard operations to all public Vernon County properties, parks and trails have been implemented and we ask for your understanding and adherence to our direction. Together we will get through this.
PUBLIC PROPERTIES, PARKS &TRAILS: All Vernon County, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, and Wildcat State Mountain public properties, parks and trails will remain open for day use. Hiking is allowed on all properties. Please check specific properties for bike and equestrian use details. However, if you are sick, stay out of the parks and stay home. While visiting our parks and trails, we ask that people respect one another and maintain a social distancing space of 6 feet or greater. By minimizing non-essential contact, we can all slow the spread of COVID-19.
PLAYGROUNDS: Closed until further notice.
CAMPING: All our public Vernon County campgrounds are closed through April 30 at this time. The COVID-19 outbreak is a fluid situation and is changing on a daily basis and these implementations are subject to change with short notice.
SHELTERS, PARK OFFICES & PARK VISITOR CENTERS: Also closed until further notice.
RESTROOMS: All restrooms in the parks will be closed or are very limited access.
TURKEY HUNTING & FISHING: In compliance with DNR license and seasons, turkey hunting and fishing will continue unchanged, especially for those that do not have to travel out of the region.
For more information on specific Vernon County public lands, please visit the following:
- Vernon County Parks & Forests: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/land_and_water_conservation/parks_and_forests/index.php Phone: 608-637-5480;
- Kickapoo Valley Reserve: http://kvr.state.wi.us/Home Phone: 608-625-2960;
- Wildcat Mountain State Park and the DNR: https://dnr.wi.gov/covid-19/ Phone: 608- 337-4775;
- Vernon Trails: http://vernontraiIs.com/ Phone 608-637-6993.
Getting outside is recommended but traveling out of your region to do so, is not. Given that Wisconsin has the safer-at-home order, please consider exploring in your own neighborhood at this time. We very much look forward to connecting in the future.
The COVID-19 outbreak is a fluid situation and is changing on a daily basis and these implementations are subject to change with short notice. The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages;
- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;
- Cover coughs and sneezes;
- Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.
Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for most up-to-date COVID-19 information and recommendations during this time: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19; follow @DHSWl on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on lnstagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
OR
Visit the Vernon County website for up-to-date information at www.vernoncounty.org or the County Health Department Facebook page at https//www.facebook.com/vernoncountyhealth
