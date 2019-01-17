Karin Ott and Austin Yttri are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for December.
Ott's senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP psychology, AP calculus AB, AP language and composition, AP environmental science, meteorology, architecture, photo manipulation, personal finance and introduction to electrical engineering.
Her school activities include Laurel Photography Club, Laurel newsletter, Laurel yearbook and Art Club.
In the community, Ott volunteers at the Driftless Humane Society and volunteers at Viroqua Athletic Booster Club concessions. She enjoys photography, hiking and playing the piano.
She plans to attend Columbia University in the City of New York and study biomedical engineering.
Ott is the daughter of Jack and Gesd Ott.
Yttri's classes this school year include physical education, American Literature 2, advanced metals, machinery management, Woods 2, video production, English 12, construction class and greenhouse/landscaping.
In school he serves as the FFA vice president and is active in the shop and hands-on classes.
Through FFA Yttri has helped a lot with backpacks and has helped inform the community about agriculture and and how important it is. He has helped needy families through his English classes and he also helped with flood relief during football.
His hobbies include doing anything outdoors, including fishing, working on his truck and farming/taking care of animals.
Yttri plans on doing an apprenticeship to an operating engineer in the rears management field operating excavators.
He is the son of Eric and Kari Yttri.
