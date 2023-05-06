VMH Foundation is excited to announce Films on the Field, a summer movie series to be held at the Park Bowl Baseball Field in Viroqua.

This event will feature two timeless films, "Clue" and "The Sandlot," shown on a jumbo LED screen. Attendees will get to sit on the outfield while watching the movies. Concessions will be available, including hot buttery popcorn, ice-cold soda, and candy. Simply bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show.

"Clue" will be shown on June 16, and "The Sandlot" will be shown on July 28. Admission and concessions begin at 6 p.m., and showtime is 7 p.m. The films both have a PG rating.

Advance tickets are available conveniently online and are $10 in advance, or $8 if tickets to both shows are purchased in advance. Day-of tickets are $12. Kids ages 4-12 are half off these rates, and children 4 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or become an event sponsor, visit https://bit.ly/3C8D8HC. Please note that the advance ticket discount ends on June 12. Day-of ticket sales and concessions are cash or check only.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and pillows as bleacher seating will not be available. This is a dog-free event to support our incredible Parks & Rec team in maintaining a healthy field.

Tickets are non-refundable, but in the case of inclement weather a new date will be scheduled, and advance ticket buyers and the public will be notified of postponement by 1 p.m.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the VMH Foundation's mission to enhance accessibility to quality health and wellness for people in the communities served by VMH.

“VMH Foundation connects people in our region to a mission we can all get behind – enhancing healthcare for our communities,” shares Nicole Hall, development manager. “Through providing special programs, education for students, and advanced technology and equipment, we enhance healthcare and enrich lives locally. Films on the Field is not only a fun summer event for our community, it also is a fundraiser to further our important work.”