Over 50 Lunch & Learn and the Viola Public Library will present numerous activities during April.

Over 50 Lunch & Learn activities are held live in Viroqua at Care Cove, 620 Garfield Ave., and presented live, via Zoom, at the Viola Public Library on Wednesdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. All are welcome to attend and support the mission with freewill donations.

The activities are as follows:

April 5: Plastic—A Step Back is a Step Forward with Kitty Pityer of Viroqua Plastic Free. Learn to decrease plastic use in our everyday lives.

April 12: Advance Directives with VMH Patient & Family Services. Learn to designate a person to make medical decisions when you are incapacitated.

April 19: Westby’s Syttende Mai (May 17) with Dave and Ruth Amundson. Learn the history and celebration of this Norwegian tradition.

April 26: Aromatherapy with Sabina Myszka of Oily Temple & Healing Arts. What is it and how can it help?

For more information about Over 50 Lunch & Learn activities, call 262-384-0082.

There will be a Vernon County Senior Fair on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, 230 Fairground Road, Viroqua, Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join you neighbors and access resources available to seniors in Vernon County. Call the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 for information, and bus transportation to and from the fair.