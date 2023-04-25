Over 50 Lunch & Learn, a program for senior citizens, started offering activities for Viroqua in May of 2022. As the end of their first year approaches their organizer, Kay Wienke, has begun to reach out to seniors in other Vernon County communities.

In February, the group began sending their weekly speaker presentations to the Viola Public Library via Zoom. In the next few months, the Ontario Public Library and Readstown Public Library will be added to the Zoom system. The goal is to add more libraries as the need continues to expand. Kay Wienke says, “Seniors will just need to drive or walk to their local public library in order to access activities, programs and socialization geared which is so important for our senior citizens,”

Since the program now offers exercise classes and speaker presentations throughout the county, the group has changed their name to Vernon County Over 50 Club. This allows for a multitude of activities and programs throughout the county which has expanded from the original idea of lunch and a speaker.

The group has in-person activities at Care Cove, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua. They offer Tai Chi twice a week and on Wednesday they have lunch, Tai Chi and a speaker at 2:15 p.m. All speaker programs are available live via Zoom at the Viola Public Library with others coming soon.

Wednesday programs in May are as follows:

May 3 Aging & Disability Resource Center with Brenda Olson, ADRC director;

May 10 Burro racing with Roger Pedretti from Westby;

May 17 Affordable Connectivity Program with Renee Coles of the Federal Communications Commission;

May 24 Growing Forward Together Garden at McIntosh Memorial Library;

May 31 Fly Fishing the Driftless with Tina Murray, manager of the West Fork Sportsman’s Club in Avalanche.

Freewill donations are used to support the continued success of Vernon County Over 50 activities. For further information, leave a message for Kay Wienke at 262-384-0082 or email at over50lunch@yahoo.com.