Over 50 Lunch & Learn is a program offering learning and socialization opportunities for older adults. Started in May of 2022, the group began meeting weekly for Lunch & Learn programs in Viroqua with local speakers. All activities are held at Care Cove, a Bethel Home facility at 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua.

In June 2022, the group added twice weekly Tai Chi classes and in January 2023 added strength training twice a week. The group is now meeting four days a week. Strength training is Tuesday and Thursday at noon, with Tai Chi on Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. Regular exercise is of great importance as we age and the group is striving to meet the need in an affordable manner. All classes are drop-in with freewill donations.

The Wednesday Lunch & Learns begin with a hearty lunch, at 12:15 p.m. provided by Bethel Home for a $5 fee. Tai Chi follows at 1 p.m., with speaker presentations starting at 2:15 p.m. All speaker presentations are also offered live via Zoom at the Viola Public Library’s Conference Room.

The March speaker line-up includes:

March 1 Getting Around Vernon County Without a Car with representatives from ADRC, Running, Inc, and Helping Hands.

March 8 brings Brad Steinmetz, author and La Farge historian, to speak about the La Farge Dam Project.

March 15 will be a social hour to socialize and meet neighbors (this will not be Zoomed to Viola).

March 22 will involve Roughing-Up Your Diet with Ashley, an intern with the VMH Nutrition Department to Celebrate National Nutrition Month.

March 29 has Mary Breitenstein coming from Stevens Point to discuss Lasagna Love, a charitable meal delivery service which is new to Vernon County.

All Wednesday presentations start at 2:15 p.m., with the opportunity for questions and interaction with the speakers either at Care Cove or the Viola Public Library.

All Over 50 Lunch & Learn activities are supported by freewill donations. Everyone is welcome to attend any or all events. Further information can be obtained by leaving a message for Kay Wienke at 262-384-0082 or email over50lunch@yahoo.com.