Over 50 Lunch & Learn programming announced for February

Over 50 Lunch & Learn activities will be held at Care Cove in the basement level of Maplewood Terrace of Bethel Home & Services, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua. Starting on Feb. 8 the Wednesday speaker programs will be offered via Zoom at the Viola Public Library.

Lunch is provided by Bethel Home. The charge is $5 per meal. Call the Bethel kitchen at 608-637-6320 no later than the Monday prior to the meeting to reserve your meal. Mention Lunch & Learn.

Exercise programs

Live, virtual exercise programs are offered via Zoom. Live instructor projected on a large TV. All are drop-in classes with free-will donations. All are welcome.

Every Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise - easy balance and motion exercise which can be done standing or in a chair.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 12:45 p.m. strength and stability exercise - cardio, strength and stretching exercises done standing and using a chair. Moderately strenuous.

Free-will donations are used to support the continued success of Over 50 Lunch & Learn activities.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

12:15 p.m. Lunch - pork chop, au gratin potatoes, vegetable trio, applesauce. Call 608-637-6320 by Monday, Jan. 30, to reserve your meal. 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. social hour.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

12:15 p.m. Lunch - Parmesan crusted pork chop, sweet potato, cucumber salad, pumpkin cake. Call 608-637-6320 by Monday, Feb. 6, to reserve your meal. 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise; 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Program- bone health- Kay Wienke, RN, orthopedic nurse will discuss bone density, osteoporosis and osteopenia.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

12:15 p.m. Lunch. Call 608-637-6320 by Monday, Feb. 13, to reserve your meal. 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise; 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Program- Volunteers of Vernon Memorial Hospital- Janelle Cisneros, volunteer coordinator, VMH will discuss the importance of volunteers to hospital success.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

12:15 p.m. Lunch. Call 608-637-6320 by Monday, Feb. 20, to reserve your meal. 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tai Chi exercise; 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Program-family directed/home funerals- Kelly Whited-Ford will discuss how to carry out a funeral with or without funeral director services.