The Vernon County Censor

March 14, 1923

100 years ago

Once more along with the coming of the robins and pussywillows, the political pot commences to boil – but this spring it appear to be a very modest simmering, for contests are few.

Over one hundred million pounds of butter were manufactured in Wisconsin last year. Think of that! It surely seems unbelievable, until one stops to think that over one million pounds of it were made right here in our own big creamery.

Merchant J.H. Quick came down from Sparta hospital and spent a few days of rest at home….Mr. Quick is being treated at Sparta, and will go to Madison to be under the care of specialists for several weeks. His friends hope that he will experience early and complete recovery, and will soon be back in his business place as of yore.

Just received a shipment of fine separable soft shit cuff buttons. These buttons will not come a part until you pull the clasp, thus doing away with the risk of losing them. Come in and see them Ed. Harrington.

AROUND THE COUNTY

Viroqua, March 13 – On account of so much snow and drifted roads, we have had no mail here for two days....The tobacco in and around this community has about all been delivered, and we are glad to see it go.

WHEATLAND – Saving wood is the order of the day these days….Willis Houston is drilling a well for Will Johnson….Considerable credit is due Genevieve Tenney who is attending school in DeSoto and rides a horse to and from home.

Don’t blame the Censor or the mail carriers if your mail or Censor is late this week. The boys had extreme difficulty in making their routes today, some not making all of their routes, and the strong wind and snow as we go to press is a pretty good sign that there will be nothing moving tomorrow – trains, route carriers or anybody else.

The Vernon County Censor

March 11, 1948

75 years ago

The grand opening of the Jack and Jill shop, which has recently been established, is announced for Saturday this week by the store’s proprietors, Mrs. Cleo Schroeder and Miss Irene Homstad. It is located on the second floor of the Dahl Drug Store building.

About 400 voluntary campaign solicitors have begun the Vernon county American Red Cross chapter’s campaign for funds, in the 67th annual drive to finance the local and national program of the organization.

A farmer behind a desk instead of in front of it is not as uncommon now as it used to be. A good example of this change is the County Agricultural Conservation office. The Vernon county office is located at 117 North Main, Viroqua. The men in charge are the farmer-committeemen elected by farmers last fall and winter. These county committeemen manage their own farms and are usually at the county office only long enough to do their required administrative work. They are paid only for the time actually spent in this work. A major responsibility at this time of year is meeting with farmers, explaining program practices, and agreeing on conservation plans for the year. Other programs administered by the county ACP office are crop loans and other price support measures. Members of the committee are Annial Sherry, Gustav Sund, Wencel Stanek, and Harold Lord.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 15, 1973

50 years ago

A million dollar shopping center was proposed before the Viroqua City Council Tuesday night by former Viroquan Edwin Hoyum and an affiliated contractor, Tito Nappi. A principal element of that shopping center would be a 15,000 sq. ft. Ben Franklin store.

The VAS Middle School faculty approved a plan for four weeks of non-graded, individualized instruction, according to Jerry Sines, principal.

A demonstration lecture sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission on atomic energy and its uses was presented at Viroqua High School on March 20.

Was Newton the first to have a 2-year high school in Vernon County? Or was it Coon Valley or Viroqua?

Obituaries: Gladys DeLacy (77) Vernon County; Ole L. Thompson (99) Bristow; Edna Goplin (76) Westby; Iver N. Yttri (92) Viroqua area; Edna Rood (73) Newton Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 12, 1998

25 years ago

The Legion Auxiliary Unit and Post 315 of Stoddard paid tribute to the combined 208 years of service for Viola Groeschel (54 years), Alvina Krause (52 years ), Lucille Anderson (52 years) and Ardelle Umberger (50 years). They were each given an engraved plaque from the Unit.

The Wisconsin Community Action Program’s Best in Media award was presented to the Vernon County Broadcaster in Madison, February 25. The Broadcaster received this award for its fair and accurate coverage on issues of poverty and the work of Viroqua’s Community Action program.

Dr. Rolando Macasaet was honored for his 25 years of practice in the Viroqua area. He was recognized last Monday night during the Vernon Memorial Hospital Foundation dinner at the Old Towne Inn in Westby.

The entire Viroqua High School forensics team advances to district competition at UW-La Crosse on March 21.

Michael Hanson will represent Viroqua at the state spelling bee in Verona on April 4. Hanson, an eighth-grader at Viroqua Middle School, has competed in two other state spelling bees.

Krause Monument will hold its 38th open house on March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 315 S. Main Street in Viroqua. This tradition started nearly 40 years ago, when south side businesses began hosting spring open houses all on the same days. Krause Monument has been operating continually as a monument company since 1895.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 14, 2013

10 years ago

More than 40 students from Youth Initiative High School and Viroqua High School braved a night outdoors last Thursday as the thermometer registered six below zero for the Poverty Awareness event. The students stayed in cardboard boxes and used sleeping bags, blankets and layers of clothing to keep themselves warm. In order to participate in this year’s sleep-out, each student had to raise $50. This year’s goal is to raise $4,000. When all pledges come in, students should have met their goal.

Viroqua Middle School students will step into the world of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” when they present “Willy Wonka Jr,,” at the elementary school cafetorium, March 15-17. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The over 50 Club held its business meeting with bingo and a potluck meal, Feb. 27. The meeting was called to order by President Odean Robson. The meeting opened with the pledge of Allegiance. The business meeting was adjourned. Ralph Shedivy and Diz Reed, celebrated their birthdays with everyone singing to them.

Leonard Myer will be celebrating his 102nd birthday Tuesday, March 19. A celebration will be held later with his family. His children are Sandy and Garry Brudos, Fred and Deb Myer and Kay and Jim Yanske.

Viroqua Elementary School has announced its February Students of the Month: Hailey Dregne, Gradyn Hanson, Ryder Steele, Georgia Goede, Evan Solberg, Miaya Campbell, Otto Voz, Ben Gillen, Olivia Ramsey, Hailey Mraz, Kylie Huschka, and Cody Burke.