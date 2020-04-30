Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
May 12, 1920
100 years ago
The extended feeding season has put hay up to the highest price ever paid in this locality. Some hay has sold for forty dollars a ton.
Ole Jackson & Son have voluntarily taken back the chemical fire truck, having found ready sale for the same at another place. The engine was not quite heavy enough to pass the test laid down by the state underwriter, and was to have been replaced with a more powerful motor. This leaves the city without a fire truck, and we hope the council will take prompt action on ordering another.
DeSoto creamery opened for business after a winter’s suspension.
Directors of Vernon County Fair met Thursday afternoon and took action on several very important matters. Purses aggregating $2500 were hung up for racing. $450 was appropriated for three ball games. About $1500 will be expended for free attractions. The roadways from the highway to the inside gate will be graded up and put in condition. The race track is now in very good condition.
James Fleming has about completed tearing down and carting away the old Butt building. The fine corner location, is not to be vacant long, we are glad to say, as Will Devlin is now considering plans for a fine two-story brick building to be erected this summer.
Women’s plain patent leather pumps, special at $6.00 at M.J. Felix’.
The cows of the county in 1919 were milking an average of 280 days each and their average daily yield was 159 pounds, for which an average price of $2.72 per cwt, was received. The total value of the milk product for the year was $4,922,120.
The Vernon County Censor
May 3, 1945
75 years ago
S3/c Marvin Anderson, U.S.N., died of wounds received in action in the Pacific Theater, according to official word received by his mother, Mrs. Leo Adney of Madison. Two sisters of the serviceman reside here. They are Mrs. Gordon Smith and Mrs. P.G. Goothuis.
Civil Air Patrol Notes-The air strip which has been put in shape on the Gerhard Thompson farm north of Viroqua, on highway 27, will soon be used for the giving of flying instruction.
Martin Novy and Jennie Hynek will be king and queen of the Hillsboro annual prom being held May 4.
Among those clubs which have most recently organized are the Wakefield Wonder Workers, with Mrs. Walter Ekern as the leader in charge. The nine members who belong to this group include Doris and Helen Broadhead, Mona, Billy, Ione and Robert Brudos, Beryl Gochenaur, Berthal Higgs and Marie Suiter.
The farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Heavrin, on county trunk O about nine miles west of the city, was burned to the ground on Tuesday evening between the hours of 6 and 7 o’clock. The blaze started in the roof while the occupants were at their evening meal. Neighbors assisted the family in salvaging part of the furniture, but it was impossible to save any of the structure. The residence was on what is known as the Olaf Dahl farm. It was built about 1900 by Ole Traastad, whose family first occupied it.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 30, 1970
50 years ago
Alan Bankes, Viola, was certified recently as a cheesemaker in Wisconsin. He completed a short course and at least an 18-month apprenticeship.
No hot mix paving will take place this summer in Viroqua because of high costs related to Decker Street last year. Twenty-two blocks will get cold mix applications this summer. The aldermen hope to improve the industrial park street when the plan is completed.
Deaths: Kenan Odell McLees, 11; Robert Small, 83; Herman Rudie, 72; Ole Braaten, 83; Jennie (Jones) Spurrier, 85; George Hannum, 70; Morrell Peterson, 55; Lydia (Zeller) Gronning, 76; Viola J. (Albrehtson) Fraser, 81; Thore Johanneson Vangen, 87; Melvin O. Olson, 56.
Mark Lee went 10 feet to win the pole vault last week and also took first in the discus at 114 9½ inches.
Stu Swenink scattered 8 hits in posting his third victory of the season against no defeats. He even clouted a right field homer in the fourth inning, and the rest of the team helped in the 5-3 victory in the win against Iowa-Grant.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 4, 1995
25 years ago
Viroqua’s public safety committee was still considering a ban on burn barrels that had been requested by Gail Frie who was the County Recycling Administrator. A few residents attended the city council meeting to protest the proposed ban. City residents at that time could burn paper, cardboard and tree and bush trimmings. Mayor Chuck Dahl said that some residents were also burning plastic and other illegal items which released pollutants into the city air. The committee decided not to make a final decision until the summer.
In a few weeks, voters in the Westby Area School District will go to the polls for the fourth time to vote on the revised plan to upgrade the district’s educational facilities. The referendum called for $9.2 million which was scheduled to be used for the improvement of facilities as outlined in the district’s master plan. The plan included new construction and modifying existing facilities to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
At a meeting called by the city’s board of appeals at city hall, 25 lawyers, city officials, Bethel Birchwood representatives and residents of Viroqua’s Birchwood Lane attended what was called a “difficult and touchy decision”. The board of appeals rejected a request for a zoning variance on the newly built duplex and as a result required Bethel Birchwood and its contractor to cut four to five inches off the new duplex’s overhang. The violation was a result of the builders mistakenly building 16-inch roof overhangs rather than the 12-inch overhangs that were in the building plans.
Viroqua firefighters taught two visiting Russians from Dubna of which one was the Chief of the Dubna Fire Department and the other was a paramedic from the Dubna Hospital. The firefighters taught the Russians how to use hand and small electric tools to extricate accident victims from their autos. The Dubna Fire Department which served a city of 70,000 did not have a “jaws of life” tool.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 6, 2010
10 years ago
Bill and Rose Trussoni, of rural Stoddard hosted a special gathering at their home Saturday which brought together Genoa area descendants of immigrants who came from Campodolcino, Italy.
Couleecap honored the contributions and talents of a real American hero at the annual meeting and luncheon on Thursday, April 8. For 40 years, John Young, Soldiers Grove, has been an integral part of the Couleecap Board of Directors.
Seven members of the De Soto High School forensics team participated at the Wisconsin High School State Forensics Festival Friday, April 16.
Millikin University (Decatur, Illinois) is pleased to announce that Kieran Steiner of Viroqua has been named a Long-Vanderburg Scholar. Millikin’s Long-Vanderburg Scholars are chosen based on their academic success, potential for leadership and commitment to diversity.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
