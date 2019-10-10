The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 8, 1919
100 years ago
No visitor or resident here but was humiliated by the wretched lighting services given during fair week. Every night more than half the white way lights were not burning, and the few that were alive were so dead that they almost smelled. Is it not just a little strange that the electric plant management and local authorities should permit such a humiliating condition when the town is full of strangers. Of all times of the year we should have had our best possible “bib and tucker” on during the evenings of fair week.
Harmony town, by a substantial majority, at a special election recently held, voted $3,000 as the town’s portion for a county bridge to be constructed over the stream near the residence of Joseph Haugh.
Anyone wishing a nice young chicken for Sunday dinner may call Mrs. Ed Schmidt, phone No. 5542. Dressed and delivered at 25 cents a pound.
During the rain and wind blow of Friday night, portion of a brick wall on the east side of Mrs. Lindemann’s tenement business place fell in, leaving a gap of twenty feet or more. The building is occupied by Hall & Burkhart’s carpenter shop and Levi Lake’s concrete works.
This community has been having a sugar famine, and we are not unlike the rest of the country in this respect. At many stores not more than a pound or two of sweetness could be secured.
Superintendent Sanford tells the Censor that every school in the county is now provided with a teacher except at Folsom, where provision for boarding place of an instructor has not been found, hence no school at present.
The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 12, 1944
75 years ago
At Westby’s homecoming game on Friday, the Westby gridders frustrated the Viroqua Commandos with a score of 18-0. Despite Viroqua defeat, the boys made several good plays. Robert Buros was chosen captain for the Viroqua team.
Rev. and Mrs. O.J. Nesheim were given a pleasant surprise last Sunday afternoon when practically the entire membership of the North West Prairie congregation gathered at the church parlors and made them guests of honor. The occasion was their 20th wedding anniversary. The members of the pastor’s family and Rev. J.N. Lunde were seated at a beautifully decorated table where they partook of a delicious lunch. The others were served cafeteria style.
Vernon County’s Community War Fund Drive opened Monday morning of this week, and Assemblyman J. H. Wheelock, directory of the drive, expresses the hope that those in charge of soliciting funds for this most worthy project will tackle the job vigorously and get it done in a few days rather than take the whole month of time allotted. We have heard a rumor to the effect that because the war in Germany appears to be nearing its close, there will be no need for further community fund drives. Nothing could be further from the truth. The War Fund Drive funds are divided up among twenty-one different relief agencies which operate in the United States camps and in all foreign countries at the battle fronts and elsewhere. It will be many months before the boys can all be brought home, and there will be occupation troops for years in Germany and at some other points.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 9, 1969
50 years ago
James Garner, Joan Hackett and Walter Brennan star in “Support Your Local Sheriff,” the film showing this week at the Temple Theatre.
Senior Class officers recently elected at Viroqua High School: Jim Smith, president; Mark Lee, vice president; Connie Johnson, secretary; Al Hanson, treasurer. Student Council representatives are: Tom Fortney, Pam Green, Cathy Hanson, David Welch, Jay Werth and Bob Westphal. Alternates: Nancy Kluesner, and Brenda Sherry.
Deaths: Geda (Grahn) Henderson; Martha (Johnson) Engh, 81; Lawrence Villand, 52.
Free dance at Raven Bar in La Farge, Wisconsin, Saturday night, October 11. Music by the Rancheros.
The state has approved the latest Vernon Memorial Hospital project and now it moves on the federal level for Hill-Burton administration approval, according to Rheo V. Taylor, VMH Administrator.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 13, 1994
The Viroqua City Council voted by five to four to keep the police ad fire department in one building on East Broadway and Monroe Streets. The building in which they will be housed was purchased a few months ago by the city. It originally was the former beer distributorship building. The vote overturned the recommendation of the council’s public properties committee to house only the fire department in the building. The close vote reflected concerns of both residents and businesses over possible reduction of police services downtown who wanted the police to stay at its current location on Jefferson and Rock Streets.
The Viroqua City Council voted by 6 to 3 against allowing retail liquor sales in the city. The council members who voted against the sales said that residents opposed it. The council also voted down a request to have an advisory referendum on the issue. Again, the vote was 6 to 3.
The bill to de-authorize the abandoned La Farge dam project stalled in the U.S. Senate. The bill would transfer the land and $16 million in funds to the State of Wisconsin. The bill easily passed in the U.S. House of Representatives but bogged down in the Senate because it was attached to a larger water resources bill that was still in committee. This meant that the bill would be stalled in committee for four to six months.
The Vernon County Sanitarian was looking the other way on the issue of the Amish violating state sanitation laws by failing to obtain permits for their outhouses. The county decided to do this in order not to have a legal standoff similar to the one in Monroe County. The legal standoff in Monroe County occurred when a non-Amish man was fined for the same thing and he claimed discrimination.
David Sandy Jr. of Ferryville was in Montana and Idaho fighting wildfires as part of a Wisconsin contingent. Sandy was 23 years old and a 1990 graduate of Seneca High School.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 15, 2009
10 years ago
Gays Mills kicked off a $13 million relocation project Friday that village leaders hope will reinvent the dying community as a model of rural sustainability and prosperity.
In September of this year 54 people died in 52 Wisconsin traffic crashes, which made it the second safest month of September in terms of traffic deaths since World War II.
The Dr. Ben and Julee Agar family of Westby has been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club’s Family of the Year.
