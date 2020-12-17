Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 22, 1920
100 years ago
Current rumor for the past week has it that Viroqua’s train service was about to revert to primitive times – one train having been taken off the Milwaukee. We are happy to say that no such orders have been received, and the depot force think it improbable that the will be.
Troop D Dance was given by Viroqua’s new guard unit at the Opera House Monday night was a most creditable affair to the boys. In spite of severe weather over eighty couples were in attendance and a most enjoyable time was had by all attending. Incidentally it gave the boys a little nest-egg in the treasury and paved the way for future affairs of this kind.
At last night’s session of the Council, bids for the drilling of Viroqua’s new city well were opened and contract was awarded top B.I. Baley & Son of Hillsboro. An acre of land lying south of the Silas Foster home has been purchased as a site, and Mr. Baley will have his gas and steam drilling outfits moved there as soon as possible, expecting to have them in position within a month….Mr. Baley anticipates that plenty of water will be found at a depth of 400 feet which would bring the cost of drilling and casing to about $3800.
The plumbing firm of Clarke & Fehlberg has been dissolved and Mr. Fehlberg has united with John Bann in a similar business. Mr. Bann has been employed by the Smith Hardware for some time, has had long experience in plumbing work, and is an efficient workman and substantial citizen. Both are well liked and should succeed.
Dec. 20, 1945
75 years ago
An epidemic of colds and flu, following on the heels of the extremely cold weather, has been rampant in the community during the weeks just past. The city schools have quite a number of absentees and because of illness in the cast, the Junior class play was postponed last week. A number of musicians were absent from their posts at the school band concert on Monday evening for the same reason.
The Broadcaster has received innumerable congratulations relative to the large star which has been placed on top of the standpipe immediately adjacent to our printing plant. In these days of sordid commercialism, one indeed finds it refreshing to view the holiday trimmings which have been placed throughout the community, emblematic of the Christmas tradition. Since all unnecessary lighting was definitely eliminated during almost four long years of the war, we will enjoy to the fullest the colored lights and decorations which adorn our business thoroughfare and residential districts.
Dec. 17, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua Telephone Company has installed its first touch-tone dial phone. Touch-tone is all buttons, no circular dial, to call the intended number. This type of dial can be installed in homes and businesses.
Deaths: Garda C. (Nelson) Bishop, 59; Emil Emerson, 70; Ruby Hannah (Scott) Mills, 77; Oscar Emmanuel Slette, 73.
Bob Streeter, Liberty Pole Cheese Factory, was elected president of the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association Thursday at a Board of Directors meeting. He is one of the youngest presidents in the association history. The state association is active in the cheese and milk import field and maintains an office in Washington DC as well as in Madison.
Westby, Seneca and Hillsboro have the district basketball tournaments in this area, part of three regional area teams will go on to compete this year. Westby district: Viroqua vs. Westby, and Bangor vs. Cashton are part of the Tomah regional. District competition starts February 26 and 27, followed by Regionals March 5 and 6, and the Sectionals the following weekend.
Dec. 21, 1995
25 years ago
Local educators expressed concerns about public school choice legislation now being pushed through the state legislature. Jan Hardesty, superintendent of the Viroqua School District, was concerned because the school choice bill did not define the financial part of the bill. Supporters of the legislation argued that public school choice increased efficiency and productivity in schools. They also argued that parents should have some degree of power and rights when choosing the type of schooling their children should have.
Andy Sherry of Viroqua was named as the 1995 “Friend of the Vernon County Fair.” The board of directors selected Sherry because of his many years as the announcer for the truck and tractor pulls and the demolition derby.
The Westby school building referendum was set to be on the ballot next Feb. 6, 1996. The primary resolution in the referendum will seek to gain the approval of the residents of the school district to build a new elementary school, remodel the existing elementary school to become the Westby middle school, remodel the Westby High School and remodel the Coon Valley Elementary School and the Chaseburg Middle School. The referendum, if approved, would also make all the school buildings compliant with ADA guidelines.
The Vernon County Board will hold a special meeting to review the finances of the Human Services Department. There was concern by the board because of the budgetary overdrafts by the department.
A new flying club was formed in Viroqua. The members purchased a plane that will be used in flight instruction. Renting a plane for this purpose was no longer necessary. Since the Viroqua Area Airport now had a true landing strip rather than a dirt and mud one, the Viroqua Area Airport opened to for new opportunities for the community.
Dec. 23, 2010
10 years ago
Viroqua High School senior wrestler Tyler Henry received the Most Outstanding Wrestler award from the Arcadia tournament Saturday. Henry received pins in all four of the matches he wrestled in.
The Viroqua girls co-op hockey team is currently 3-0 in the conference.
Shari Von Ruden, a fourth-grade teacher, and Gail Marshall, a special needs teacher at Kickapoo Elementary School, have achieved National Board certification in 2010.
The Viroqua Lions Club, in the spirit of the Christmas season presented a donation to the Temple Theatre of $525 to help pay for seven hearing amplifiers.
The winners of the fifth Couleecap contractor awards are Mark Pierce of The Carpenter’s Touch, Contractor of the Year; Roger Embke of Embke Construction, Top Contractor-Rehab; and Marv Hansen of Hansen Building, Top Contractor- New Development.
Michelle Gutenberger, a 4-H member from Westby, attended 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga.
