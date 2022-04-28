Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 26, 1922

100 years ago

The citizens of Viroqua and every teamster and farmer who travels the street from Main to the Milwaukee depot, will be grateful to our progressive council over their unanimous vote to pave that stretch of street….The road being a veritable hog wallow all spring, and the stream of vituperation loosed upon it by travelers….Due to the fact that it is necessary to grade down the hill somewhat, paving was ordered to end the one block east of the top of the hill, as the grading would leave an ugly pitch where the pavement turns north on East Avenue.

The new Masonic temple building is commencing to take on an air of completion these days. The glass front is in position, the wall paneling almost through and woodwork being painted. The store rooms are almost ready to occupancy, and the fixtures for Henry Rogers store have arrived. It will not be many weeks before theatre patrons and the lodge members will be enjoying their fine new quarters.

The state of the water on the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers was the highest ever recorded. The Prairie du Chien division of the Milwaukee road suffered a bad washout between Wauzeka and Prairie du Chien.

Will the little boy who took the roller skates from the stops at the Felix’ store, please return them.

The political arena is enlivened by the entrance of one of the gentler sex this week, Miss Luna Gosling having been prevailed upon by friends to seek the office of Clerk of the Court….

The Vernon County Censor

April 24, 1947

75 years ago

About twenty persons from Viroqua, Hillsboro and other interested communities appeared last Thursday before the legislative committee on proposed state parks to plead that the Wild Cat Mountain region be taken over from Vernon County by the State of Wisconsin and added to the system of state parks. Twelve persons spoke in favor of the proposition, with none opposed, and the sentiment of the committee seemed very favorable toward the proposition.

The baseball season in Viroqua will open next Sunday afternoon at the Viroqua bowl when the Viroqua Merchants and South Ridge will cross bats. The Viroqua Merchants are the revamped Peerless Beers, and Manager Fuzzy Hall says that he has the best team in three years, while South Ridge is rated as the best team in the Vernon League this year. It should be a mighty close and interesting game and attract a big crowd of loyal fans.

Fourteen Viroqua Girl Scouts left Friday to spend the weekend in the Twin Cities and take in the Ice Follies now showing in Minneapolis. They were accompanied by Mis Ann Schaal, Scout leader and Viroqua teacher.

Something to really gladden the hearts of Vernon County fishermen took place last Sunday when a crew of five trucks and about twenty local disciples of Izaak Walton took out ten thousand legal size trout and consigned them to their new homes in surrounding trout streams.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 27, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua Lions last week gave $600 to the Viroqua Band uniform Fund.

Red and German measles immunization clinics have been re-scheduled in Vernon County, according to Elizabeth Johnson, Vernon Public Health Nurse.

Temple Theatre movies: Bless the Beasts and Children, The Mini-Skirt Mob

Viroqua Blackhawks matched Richland Center’s scoring Thursday in their opener and went to the showers with a 3-2 victory.

Viroqua has been notified it is scheduled to play the fourth game of High Quiz Bowl in September, according to Moor, Poser and Assoc., producers of the show.

Obituaries: Mrs. R. L. Hill (91); Carl Hutchins (70) Bell Center; Larry D. Drew (26) Viroqua; Oscar V. Hanson (63) Town of Harmony; Clifford Leatherberry (72) South Bear Creek.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 24, 1997

25 years ago

The Viroqua forensics team merited the coveted Wisconsin Excellence in Speech Award for 1997. This award, which is given to the top 5% of schools participating at the State Speech Festival, recognizes outstanding communication education programs in Wisconsin schools. Speech Coach Sherry Getter reports that this is the second Excellence in Speech Award her Viroqua forensians have won.

The 1997 VHS Badger Boys and Girls State delegates are Amber Fortney, Seri Nerison, Tiffany Erickson, Gabe Krambs, Erik Solverson, Zach Peterson and Paco Bertsch. The group will travel to Ripon College June 14 for the week-long event.

Elizabeth Finkler, daughter of Helen and Duane Finkler of Viroqua, a member of Viroqua Troop 471, sold 508 packages of Girl Scout cookies, making her a top cookie seller in the Riverland Girl Scout Council. She is a sixth-grader at Viroqua Middle School.

The Viroqua Blackhawks baseball team registered two victories over tough Coulee rivals this week, edging Westby and Black River Falls.

LANBAR, Inc. opens Bothne House, a new Coon Valley residential facility. Saturday saw this open house at Coon Valley’s new community based residential facility. LANBAR, the corporation formed by Carol and Mark Brye and Jane and Steve Meyer, also owns and operates The Old Times in Westby.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 26, 2012

10 years ago

Viroqua Area Schools hosts “Wish upon a Star” Junior Prom. Viroqua’s Prom King: Clay Fitzpatrick, Queen: Nadia McHenry, miniature kin: Landen Burke, miniature queen: Brielle Hansen. Viroqua’s Junior prom was held Saturday night.

Dr. David W. Jacobs, DVM is retiring and Deena Grimm, DVM is taking over as the new “Grimm Tails Clinic.” Jacobs opened his first office in the building now occupied by The Cheese Corner on South Main Street in 1980. He moved the practice to its current location, 1330 N. Main St. in 1982.

Alvin and Phyllis Malin are celebrating their 50th anniversary at an open house at the Westby VFW on Sunday, May 6, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Republican State Rep. Lee Nerison of Westby said Monday he will seek a fifth term in the State Assembly. In a written statement, Nerison said he would focus on job creation and controlling government spending while maintaining vital services.

Biology Club members from De Soto High School gave up their Saturday morning on April 21 to help clean up a 2-mile stretch of Hwy. 82, up the De Soto Hill. The De Soto Biology Club adopted the highway and have been maintaining it for the past three years.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

