Pages from the Past

Oct. 20, 1920
Oct. 20, 1920
100 years ago
An erroneous statement was published in the Leader last week, to the effect that the standpipe having been cleaned there was no longer any need of boiling the city water. This is incorrect. The water is contaminated in the ground by sewage and no amount of cleaning of the standpipe will change that condition. It is also rumored that only the uncontaminated well is being used. This is also untrue as Viroqua is hard pressed for water even with all the wells running to capacity, and all are being used. Be on the safe side, Viroqua citizens, continue to boil water used for drinking purposes until we officially advise it is no longer necessary. MAYOR and COUNCIL.
Motorists will notice “No Parking” signs near the fire plugs in the city, this is conformity to the state law, and should be strictly observed.
Thursday night of las week brot [sic] an overwhelming deluge of rain after an unusual period of dry weather, and fall plowing is now the joyful occupation of the farmers. Incidentally the rain has turned Viroqua’s lateral sewerage ditches into veritable catch-0traps for automobiles and trucks and passers by have been kept busy releasing unfortunate travelers from their dirty slippery predicament. Three at one time were stuck on the block in front of the Censor office until the editor in sheer desperation and self defense had to erect warning signs on each lateral in order to get some office work done. About the most pitiful sight we know of is a two ton palatial pleasure car stuck in a little foot-deep clay rut.
Oct. 11, 1945
Oct. 11, 1945
75 years ago
Over 100 members and guests enjoyed the climaxing even of the golf season, the annual trophy dinner held at the Golf Club Sunday evening. Mrs. W.W. Harmony won the trophy in the women’s matched play with Mrs. Calvin Marx as runner-up. Mrs. Malcolm Macintosh won the handicap play for the third time, thereby becoming permanent possessor of this prize award. In the men’s matches, Orbin Anderson was trophy winner; Rufus Fortney, runner up. Olaf Larson from Gays Mills was winner of the handicap even.
Modernization and enlargement of the J. C. Penney store will soon be completed, Manager K. E. Rehfuss announces. Familiar to Viroqua shoppers since 1939, this store will present a new streamlined interior and new lines and items of merchandise, in addition to its present familiar lines, incorporating the features of a big city store with the neighborly atmosphere it always had. The new downstairs store enlarges the selling area by 1,500 square feet.
This week’s news boils down to just a few facts – the killing frost finally came. This year’s growing season was the shortest on record, 117 days.
Oct. 8, 1970
Oct. 8, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua Harmonettes stage their Sweet Adeline Program Saturday night at the Viroqua Senior High. The Viroqua chapter of the Sweet Adelines meets Monday evenings at the Jr. High, and new members are encouraged to join for fun and harmony. Their program will feature the 27-voice chorus plus the “Happi-Tones” quartet, the Double Chords quartet featuring Hazel Koenen, Linda Nederin, Anne Owen, Beth Johnson, Priscilla Wintz, Hilda Henthorn, Dorothy Vance and June Gorman. Also appearing will be the men’s Barbershop Chorus of Viroqua.
Death: Oscar Rude, 80.
The A&P is featuring fresh fryers for 25 cents a pound and acorn squash at 10 cents each. Center Cut pork chops at 69 cents a pound are for sale at IGA, while a 50-pound bag of Robin Hood flour is $3.89. Super Valu has half gallons of premium chocolate or vanilla ice cream on sale at 55 cents and 8 cans of Libby’s baked beans cost $1.00.
In local high school football, Viroqua defeated Prairie du Chien 16-0 Friday night in an away game. Westby tangles with Brookwood on Friday night for the Homecoming Game.
Oct. 12, 1995
Broadcaster
Oct. 12, 1995
Dan Heitman, second/fourth grade teacher at the Liberty Pole School, was named as the 1995 recipient of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators Distinguished Friend of Education Award. The Liberty Pole Parent-Teacher Organization held an ice cream and pie social at the school to celebrate the award. A group of parents of Liberty Pole students had requested that the Viroqua School District nominate him.
Jack Vig of Kiesling Associates reported to the Vernon County Board that the county’s finances were in “excellent shape”. He told the board that the county was monetarily strong and would not face the hard times that other counties faced due to the cuts in state funding. Vig highlighted the County Solid Waste Plant in his report. The plant, in its first full year, was fully self-sufficient in covering operational costs.
The Viroqua School Board announced new dates for filing papers for the three openings on the board due to the date change of the city’s spring primary. The board also announced a small raise for substitute support staff and the new groundskeeping position.
Debate continued at the meeting of the Vernon County Board over the sale of a 2.75-acre section of the Vernon County Farm to Olson Ford. It was noted that Jim Olson’s offer of $30,000 for the land was far less than the county’s asking price of $70,000. Both the board and Olson agreed to keep negotiating toward a fair price for the land.
McClurg Brook Wanda II, a Jersey heifer, owned by David McClurg of Viroqua, sold for the top price at the Top of the World Dairy Expo held in Madison. The heifer sold for $4,100.
Two exchange students from Germany and Denmark were attending Viroqua High School and seeing the differences in the average school day between their cultures and America. The German student said that the school day in America was much longer than the same day in Germany. The Danish student noted that summers here were warmer than in Denmark, so it was an adjustment for her when she spent the summer
here.
Oct. 14, 2010
Broadcaster
Oct. 14, 2010
10 years ago
Members of the greater Gillespie family of the De Soto area were on hand as “The Pit,” De Soto High School’s legendary football field, was rededicated after extensive renovations. The field has been officially named, “J.C. Gillespie Memorial Field.” Gillespie donated the land upon which the field was built.
Vernon County officials are beginning an earnest effort to look at consolidating administration space and replacing the deteriorating 56-year-old Erlandson Office Building in Viroqua.
Prairie View Elementary celebrated its ground breaking on Wednesday with representatives from the DeSoto Area School District.
Dr. Robert and Janet Starr will be recognized for their years of dedicated, humane service to homeless companion animals in our community. The Vernon County Humane Society will celebrate the founding of the Starr Humane Achievement Award.
