The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 6, 1919
100 years ago
August.
Where shall we go tonight? Go to the movies.
Canning peaches in baskets and boxes direct from the orchard now here. J.J. Henry’s grocery.
The Pastime roller rink offers you a place of amusement, exercise and recreation that is beneficial, conducted in a clean, courteous and orderly manner. Careful instructions to beginners at all times.
Automobile licenses issued by the state exceeded 213,000, a gain of 25,000 over last year.
Will Norris has added to his equipment a “trailer” for his automobile, in which he hauls supplies for the farm.
The threshing machine music will soon be heard. State authorities send out a significant warning against machine fires.
At the close of the season’s work at the Bekkedl tobacco warehouse, last night, a jubilee or farewell party was held, in which managers and all employees happily participated. Ice cream and refreshments were served. The season’s packing was 3,000 cases and extended over 33 weeks.
Frank Wintz is back to his first love – master plumber at Moore Bros. hardware. We imagine that Frank considered his job as engineer at the county training school too easy for an energetic man.
Nothing could possibly have brought more gladness than the refreshing rain of last Wednesday night, when two inches of water fell in this region. It has done a world of good to growing crops and pastures and renewed life and courage. We needed this blessing from heaven, and all are thankful.
During the storm a bull on the farm of P.N. Simonson on Pleasant Ridge was killed.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 10, 1944
75 years ago
The Northern Wisconsin Cooperative Tobacco Pool held its annual meeting of members at Viroqua on Tuesday, August 8. This was the 21st annual meeting. No meeting was held in 1943. President George C. Nygaard reported that all of the 1943 crop of tobacco had been sold at OPA ceiling prices, for a total value of $829,281.72.
The Viroqua City Band will present another of its popular concerts at Eckhart Park this Thursday evening at 8:30. Prof. Emery Nordness, high school band instructor, will be the guest conductor this evening. The usual varied program will be presented, including a brilliant cornet solo played by Clarence Peterson.
Eighteen Vernon Men Are Inducted into Armed Service: Otto J Sordahl, Viroqua; Cecil W. Sutherland, Viola; Julius C. Hillesheim, LaFarge; Daniel R. Jacobson, Viroqua; Orville E. Hisel, LaFarge; Keith W Smith, Victory; Adolph R. Benish, Hillsboro; Roy K. Myhre, Chaseburg; Jerold O. Hoff, Coon Valley; James A Trussoni, Genoa; Jacob G. Hanson, Viroqua; Norbert C. Conrad, Cashton; Myron N. Braaten, Readstown; Leighton M. Hoff, Chaseburg; George W. Morrison, Viroqua; Bernard B. Nicks, Viola; Reuben S. Forde, Viroqua; Eugene R. Bauman, LaFarge.
For his execution of duty while under fire at Bougainville, Pfc. Donald D. Kirking of Viroqua has been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Award of the Distinguished Flying Cross was given to Capt. Arthur M. Lien, 22-year old pilot from R. 1, Westby, for 25 pre-invasion missions over continental Europe.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 7 1969
50 years ago
Army Staff Sergeant Terence Macaulay, DeSoto, received the Bronze Star Medal during ceremonies near Long Binh, Vietnam, June 30. Macaulay received the award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as non-commissioned officer in charge of the Merit System Adjutant General Company, Special Troops, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
The Viroqua Memorial Hospital strike was settled when both sides agreed on terms July 29. Increases were agreed upon with the new starting salaries going as high as $2.50 per hour. The lowest minimum wage starting salary would be $1.60 per hour effective July 1, 1970.
Deaths: Edward T. Aspenson, 88; Ethel Marie (Stafslien) Stefferud, 57; Jack Cox, 40; Louise (Springer) Lietke, 88; Nels Roiland, 84; Blaine Peterson, 65; Edward Jelens, 66; Tena (Johnson) Larson, 84; Chris Brudos, 82.
Soil, some of it from Coon Valley, is to be the stepping-stone for Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins next week when they come out of isolation after landing on and returning from the moon. The moon men are to step onto soil gathered from the 50 states. Wisconsin’s sample was taken from the Coon Creek watershed above Coon Valley several months ago by Art Amundson of the Viroqua Soil Conservation Service office.
“Out with the Seine”, a painting by Dorothy Christianson Proksch, rural Stoddard, was one of five regional paintings selected to be in the National River Road Art Contest to be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in October.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 11 1994
25 years ago
Thanks to Rochelle Daggi of Genoa, a young eagle was saved and returned to the wild. Rochelle caught the young injured bird and nursed it back to help with the help of the Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse.
The recall election for members of the Westby School Board will be decided by the state board of elections. The board will decide whether the recall petitions reached the necessary minimum of legitimate signatures to qualify for a recall election. The Westby Filing Officer had eliminated over 120 signatures on the original petitions on procedural grounds. The group responsible for the petitions, Save Our Community Schools (SOCS), appealed the decision so the state board of elections now had the final say.
The Viroqua School Board cut the school budget for the 1994-1995 school year by $31,225. That put the tax increase under the state cap. It meant that the tax increase for property owners was 0.92%.
Stephen Wilde was charged with making threatening phone calls to his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend from the Vernon County jail. He faced 11 years in prison for the felony charge of threatening to injure.
The Temple Theatre Committee, ARTT, will host a “Last of the Leaks” celebration as the repairs of the roof and the parapet wall was scheduled to begin. The repairs were made possible due to the success of the fundraising campaign.
Paul Heath of LaFarge was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of battery, intimidation of a victim and criminal damage to property. He faced up to six years in prison.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 13, 2009
10 years ago
The Viroqua Fire Department responded to a call regarding a hay fire at a farm just east of the city. Viroqua Fire Department Chief Steve Skrede said the department received a call at 9:20 p.m. regarding hay burning in a barn on the outskirts of the city on DeFreese Street. Flames were visible from downtown Viroqua. The farm was owned by Chad Hoyum. No injuries were reported.
The Benrud family is paying $210,000 to pick up a tiny church and move it from Sparta to Norskedalen in Coon Valley. It will be cut in half and put back together along the way.
Viroqua High School class of 1959 celebrates 50 years. The 65 classmates are attending their 50th class reunion. Their graduating class had numbered 120 back in 1959. The classmates come together in their old hometown from across Wisconsin, as well as from around the Midwest, and as far away as Texas, Idaho and Arizona. Reunion committee members included Norma Nundahl Pierce, Judi Hillbo Konop, Rebecca Schmidt Larson, Cyrus Stafslien, Marlene Swiggum, and others.
