Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 13, 1922

100 years ago

EAST SITE SELECTED AGAIN

At the close of the count, Chairman Proctor announced that the vote stood 301 for the West site and 487 against the West site – a majority of 186 in favor of the East site which was selected at the first special meeting….The Censor trusts that the school matter has been definitely settled and that all our citizens will put a united shoulder to the wheel and build that urgently needed school.

During the early hours of Monday morning, the store of Thomas Peterson at Newton was entered by burglars and quite a quantity of merchandise was made way with. The robbers drove up in a car and attempted to enter through the front door. Failing in this because of a heavy bolt on the inside of the door, entrance was gained through a basement window. All of the better grade of cigars cigarettes, tobacco pipes, mittens, overalls and considerable light merchandise was lifted. Just how much the value of the stolen merchandise will amount to is not known.

Several complaints have reached the office of the district attorney concerning the practice at this season of the year of parties gong upon their neighbors’ land and cutting down small cedar and pine trees to be used as Christmas trees without permission…. The trees belong to the land owners, and a heavy fine attaches to such an act. Use good judgement, and if you want a Christmas tree buy one at the store.

A Main street transfer of no small importance has just been pulled off, whereby Druggist Paul Dahl, becomes the owner of the very desirable corner lot just south of the Dahl Drug store building, purchasing the same from Will Devlin.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 11, 1947

75 years ago

All business places in Viroqua are asked to close from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 11, 1947, during the funeral service of Everett L. Snell. Kindly place your American flag in front of your place of business during this period. The Mayor and President of the Chamber of Commerce feel that this is an obligation we owe to those who made the Supreme Sacrifice that we might be a free country today.

A second Historical meeting will be held in De Soto Wednesday evening at the Village Hall. The theme is a century of faith. The program will consist of the stories of the founding and growth of the various denominations which found the spiritual background of our village and of the pioneers, in whose daily lives practical Christianity was exemplified. Christmas carols will be sung and in addition there will be slides from the State Historical Society showing a century of costume. Following the program, a twenty-five-cent lunch will be served by the W.S.C.S.

The Viroqua High School band will present the annual Christmas concert Monday evening in the high school auditorium. One of the highlights of the evening is the well known but difficult “Poet and Peasant Overture.” Several marches and chorales are included.

The intermediate grades will combine with the Junior and Senior High School vocal groups for their Christmas program, which is to be presented Thursday evening. There will be no admission charge, but programs will be sold at small fee to cover the cost of the printing.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 14, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua City crews and private contractors were out early Weds Morning clearing away some 5-plus inches of snow. That 5 inches was what we had officially on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, but parts of the city had more.

Viroqua’s 12 wrestlers easily handled Boscobel Thursday night on the Blackhawk mat. Viroqua won 42-5 putting them 2-0 in SWAL and 4-1 for the season.

The Festival Choir

(75 Singers)

With 4 Professional Soloists,

Organ and Festival Orchestra

Present G.F. Handel’s

MESSIAH

This Sun, December 17th

2:30 pm

First United Methodist Church

Free

Give your Family and your friends Push-button Dial Phones

A Useful Gift for Every Day- All Year

Viroqua Telephone Co.

Remodeling continues at the Arneson-Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua.

Obituaries: Winston Moore (67) Viroqua; Scott Anthony Hohfeld (1 day) rural Chaseburg; Gloyl (George) Nasseth Victory; Bird Seely (70) Readstown.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 11, 1997

25 years ago

The tables were kept full with happy chili consumers at the annual Toys for Tots Chili Supper last Wednesday at the Viroqua Fire Department. The fundraiser helps the department buy toys for the annual Christmas giveaway.

Gabe Krambs, Stephanie Bina and Wyatt Buhr placed first, second and third, respectively, among Viroqua High School students participating in the Mathematical Association of America Contest on Dec. 4.

Elvira Muftakhutdinova, a Russian exchange student at De Soto High School, performed a Russian New Year’s song at a reception following Monday’s Christmas concert.

The Norse carried home the traveling Food Feud trophy after the final tally was counted at Tuesday’s Viroqua/Westby boys basketball game. Westby—3,145, Viroqua—2,332. The 5,477 items will be delivered to Viroqua and Westby food pantries.

The 16-foot tree at the Governor’s Mansion was trimmed with 700 handcrafted ornaments from Vernon County residents. The countries and people represented on the tree include: Native Americans, Welsh, England, Finland, French Canadian, Germany, Dutch, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the Southeastern European countries of Moravia, Lithuania and Czechoslovakia.

Joshua Aberle, a 1996 VHS graduate, and the son of Michael and Sue Aberle of Cashton, has been accepted into MidAmerican Productions’ 1998 National Wind Ensemble to play at Carnegie Hall. Josh is a member of the tenor saxophone section and is presently a sophomore performance major at Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 13, 2012

10 years ago

The public is invited to attend an event to honor Sherry Getter and her induction into the Wall of Excellence at Viroqua Area Schools. Getter’s recognition ceremony will be held in the high school Commons, Saturday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. Getter was a dedicated teacher in Viroqua from 1973-2008. It was during that time that she guided students through each aspect of the English curriculum. During her 35 years, she also devoted herself to many career commitments. Getter was an enthusiastic drama and forensics coach. Getter coached 59 musicals and three-act plays.

Experience the sights and sounds of the Christmas season as the Wild West Days Committee hosts the fifth annual horse-drawn sleigh and bobsled rides on the Wild West Days grounds, Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the spirit of giving, the Wild West Days Committee encourages attendees to bring a freewill donation for the Viroqua food pantries.

The Viroqua Lions Club and Viroqua Lionettes presented checks totaling $900 to the Vernon County Toys for Tots program, while at the annual Toys for Tots Chili Supper served at the Viroqua Fire Station, Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Viroqua Elementary School has announced its Students of the Month for November. They are: Elaina LeMere, Sami Bramstedt, Collin Simonson, Kalia Schultz, Jared Jones, Madison Nichols, Madeline Hamm, Ella Bredlau, Austin Holmes, Clayton Weston, Andrew Quackenbush, Hoyt Sisbach.

De Soto High School and Middle School raised more than $3,000 for the Freedom Honor Flight organization. This is enough to fly six veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II Veterans Memorial.