Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 12, 1922

100 years ago

Groceryman John Sidie has nicely altered and improved his store building. The west half of the partition between the two rooms has been swung to the south. The front half of the south room will be occupied by the Parkier & Crume barber shop after the 22nd of this month, and the back half has been added to the grocery store. The living rooms above have been renovated and nicely refinished.

LUMBER FOR SALE

After April 25th, all the lumber which has been used in the false work of the Masonic Temple will be for sale. It is all in good condition, and will go at a bargain, $20 and $25 per thousand. Apply to Foreman Carl Ahlman at temple.

At Stoddard….Merchant H. Blashek was at the old stand, surrounded with his wonderful stock of everything from stationary to farm implements – a stock that would put many good sized cities to shame. McLees Brothers are nicely located in the Bundel building with their new restaurant and dance hall and doing a good business.

The village of Stoddard had a hot election scheduled, but the village ballots failed to put in an appearance, and a special election will be held on Tuesday, April 18.

Word is received from Contractor Lampert of Oshkosh that machinery for the Viroqua paving job is being loaded this week, and that if the weather permits the work in our city will start sometime next week. That it cannot start too soon is the opinion of everyone who has traveled Decker street for the past four weeks. Certainly this street, which carries as much traffic almost as Main street, has never been in more wretched condition.

The Vernon County Censor

April 10, 1947

75 years ago

Manager Rube Hanson of the Oriole basketball ream is treading the heights these days over having signed up a really famous team of lady tossers to match with his boys. It is the all-American Redheads, a girls’ professional basketball team that has played over a thousand games during the past seven seasons and won more than fifty per cent of their games in competition with male teams. This is one that every fan will want to see.

Highway Commissioner Roidt and his boys can be mighty proud for the Vernon county highway department’s truck fleet. Best individual fleet record of the year among 139 truck fleets, competing in 19 business classifications, was credited to the Vernon county highway department’s fleet of trucks, traveling 755,731 accident-free miles in 1946.

The people of Vernon County can feel justifiably proud of the contribution they made of $4,638.30 to the 1947 March of Dimes for use in its fight against infantile paralysis.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 13, 1972

50 years ago

A recount Saturday showed Howard Ross had defeated Herb Egeness for County Board Supervisor 183-182

The 1970 Census of Housing counted 8,448 housing units in Vernon County, and 7, 448 households had at least one television set (3,579 UHF-equipped) the Bureau of the Census U.S. Dept of Commerce announced last week.

Twenty-seven of the Viroqua Harmonette chapter, Sweet Adelines along with director Cardell Solberg, will go to Milwaukee this weekend to attend and compete in the Region 6 competition for choruses and quartets.

Obituaries: William J. Macauley (57) formerly of DeSoto; Mrs. Marie Berge (86) Vernon County; Mrs. Mabel M. Stuempges (75) Coon Valley; Edwin O. Kerska (60) Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 10, 1997

25 years ago

Viroqua junior Seri Nerison will begin her reign as 1997 Miss Viroqua following Monday’s coronation banquet. She will be joined by her court, 1997 First Attendant Nichol Hauge and Second Attendant Amanda Mills.

The Viroqua High Quiz Bowl team took the second place trophy out of nine teams at the Prairie du Chien invitational on March 22. Team members include: Molly Proue, Tara Schnaible, Jay Tomten, Mike Seidel, James Beach and Gabe Krambs.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard sent 122 soldiers from the 107th Maintenance Company of Sparta and Viroqua to the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California during the period Feb. 22 to March 8. The National Training Center is located in the Mojave Desert.

Viroqua students prepare for a trip to the state Odyssey of the Mind Competition in Stevens Point April 19. The team won a first-place trophy at regional competition March 22. Team members include: Emily Krambs, Jacinda Ross, Ahna Gilbertson, Gillian Vig and Alex Essenburg.

Windy conditions whipped a trash fire into a grass fire that scorched more than 20 acres late Friday afternoon. Firefighters from the Viroqua Fire Department, the Viola Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance got the blaze under control.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 12, 2012

10 years ago

The Viroqua City Council unanimously voted on March 27 to give Ehlers & Associates permission to take the preliminary steps toward refinancing two general obligation bonds, Series 2003 and Series 2004B and a water system revenue bond, Series 2004A. The savings to the city to refinance the two obligation bonds are projected at $104,977 over the life of the two issues for 11 years. The savings from refinancing the water utility bond over a period of 11 years, is $58,348.

After years as only a vision and decades of discussion, the $2.6 million Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua will finally take shape, with only $400,000 left to raise before a ground breaking on June 1. The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care honors the late P.T. Bland, MD and the late Eugene “Bud” Bekkedal. Both individuals had served on the Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) Hospice Advisory Board and played a part in making the center for hospice care a reality. The hospice care center will serve end-of-life care needs for a five-county area, including Vernon, La Crosse, Monroe, Crawford and Richland.

The Coulee Region Officials Association will be honoring two local radio play-by-play sports announcers. Gary Gilbertson and Peter Walby from WVRQ in Viroqua will receive the Distinguished Service Award for their “outstanding dedication to the student athletes of the area” at the association’s annual banquet Saturday, April 21 at the Days Inn & Hotel in La Crosse. The duo is into their 44th year. Their first radio broadcast together was a district final boys basketball game between Viroqua and Westby at Royal High School in Elroy, March 1, 1969.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

