The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 17, 1919
100 years ago
Two weeks from this time the big Vernon county fair and agricultural exhibit will be in full force. Bad weather conditions can only detract from the program mapped out….track put in good condition for the races….Mrs. Potter’s Madison areoplane will make flights every day….the machine will be used to make trips for passengers who may desire to experience the sensation of a trip above the clouds.
Season tickets $1.00; goo during fair; day tickets 50c; children under 15, 25c. Autos will be admitted free.
Clerk Dahl completed census and finds there are 755 pupils, of school age in the district, 300 boys, 365 girls. Last year there were 363 boys, 367 girls. In that portion of the district outside the city there are now 29 boys and 29 girls. Last year there were 28 boys, 33 girls.
City council passed an ordinance permitting the LaCrosse Inter-State Oil Company to locate oil tanks on the track of the Southeastern road immediately south of the creamery.
FINE NEW HOME OF VERNON’S NORMAL SCHOOL
When the doors of the County Normal Training School opened last Monday morning for the thirteenth year of its establishment it was not with the membership, but under most auspicious conditions regarding opportunity and splendor, and the surroundings are delightfully ideal and prospects for obtaining equipment for useful futures rare. The regrettable thing for consideration is the fact that in the enrollment the name of no young man student appears, the first time in the history of the school, we believe, that such has been the record….The final cost is around $65.000.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 21, 1944
75 years ago
Some patrons of the County Fair will wonder why it costs more to get into the fairgrounds this year than last. The answer is simple and perhaps to most needs no explanation. Apparently there is some need for funds in our United States treasury. Our congress decided that luxuries can bear its share of the burden. Therefore, all events which charge admission must pay a 20% tax. The school pupils of Vernon county are being admitted free on Friday. However, the Fair Association will pay a tax on each of the 6,500 children’s tickets that have been given out, regardless of whether they are turned in at the gate or not.
How do rumors get started? The Vernon County Fair officials would like to know. For a rumor is circulating around the county that no children under sixteen years of age will be permitted to attend the Fair because of the infantile paralysis epidemic. Spike that down as pure fabrication. There is not a case of polio in Vernon county, and thousands of Vernon county children are expected to attend the Vernon Fair.
Armistice Day proclamation: Many think that Armistice Day is near. It seems fitting that this day be observed in a quiet, orderly manner. It is requested that when Armistice Day comes, that all business places close and remain closed for twenty-four hours. It is also requested that all churches observe the Day by having services of prayer and thanksgiving. – Howard C. Miller, Mayor, City of Viroqua
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 18, 1969
50 years ago
On the afternoon of September 10, 1969, an armed man walked into a rural Sauk County tavern, shot and wounded the owner, shot and killed his wife, robbed the cash register and fled. The Sauk County sheriff arranged a massive roadblock system with the hope of capturing the armed suspect. The information available on the description of the wanted car was almost non-existent except that the car was white and might have Illinois license plates. Vernon County Deputy Sheriff, Mel Fortney, stopped a car meeting that description about 8 p.m. and apprehended the man now charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. The Sauk County sheriff, Ralph Hearn, on behalf of all law enforcement officers in Sauk County wrote to commend Fortney for extraordinary action in the line of duty.
Steve Zube exhibited the grand champion wether at the Vernon County Fair. John Skolos won the grand champion for his Angus. The grand champion barrow trophy went to Roger Swenson.
Deaths: Irene N. (Skaar) Brye, 50; Mattie (Wertz) (McKee) Fry, 74; Leo Gilbertson, 63; Gustav Sund, 89; Guy Orlando Thompson, 49.
The Viroqua Hawks thumped Lancaster 22-14. Westby opened its conference season by pounding Weston for a 32-0 victory.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 22, 1994
25 years ago
The 138th Vernon County Fair broke the record for attendance. Total attendance surpassed 28,000. With the record attendance, the fair was financially solvent. The fair also had the most animals ever and meat sales totaled more than $54,000 which was also a record. In the antiques class, there was a corn planter which had been made shortly after the civil war.
Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee has completed his historic untethered spacewalk. The walk was 150 miles above the Earth. The spacewalk totaled 6 hours and 51 minutes.
The proposal of the Viroqua Country Club to expand the nine-hole golf course to an 18-hole course with the help of the city hit “some extreme legal complications” according to City Auditor Jack Vig. The major snag was the legal issue that the city could not issue tax exempt debt for a for-profit organization. The city was not able to do anything further until the country club solved that issue.
The Viroqua City Council faced some problems with future finances. The city was considering projects from 1994 to 2000 totaling $10 million. It was expected that $6.3 million would be covered by utility funds or by the state. That left the city with $3.7 million to cover. However, the state of Wisconsin placed limits on general obligation debt that a city can incur. Under this law, the state cap for Viroqua was between $2.5 and $2.9 million. The city had to come up with $800,000 to $1.2 million from other financing. The city planned to find other avenues of funding hopefully through grants.
The Viroqua School Board votes to give a 2.5% salary increase to support staff. This included secretaries, aides, bus drivers, food service and maintenance staff. The board also accepted a donation of hockey equipment from the Viroqua Hockey Association. The gift had no strings attached so the district had no additional responsibility for the hockey program.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 24, 2009
10 years ago
It’s likely that the 2009 Vernon County Fair will long rank as being one of the best overall fairs in the event’s 153-year history.
De Soto gridders roll over Ithica 42-12 in matchup.
Lawrence and Jeffrey Liska were honored at the 2009 Wisconsin State Fair for owning a Century Farm near Hillsboro.
