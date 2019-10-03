The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 1, 1919
100 years ago
October.
Very much like fall.
FAIR EXTENDED!
The weather man has not smiled on us for this week. His beaming countenance is expected every hour, so don’t be discouraged. Fair management has deemed it wise to extend the county fair through Saturday, hoping for good conditions each day for the balance of the week.
The State Service Recognition Board ask soldiers who are to receive the $10 per month bonus to write them at Madison for blank application.
A vote bonding the Valley school district for an amount sufficient to build a free high school was taken and carried last week, by a substantial majority. It takes in territory of five districts. All of Valley, parts of Morning Star, Marshall, Eastman, Salem and Rockton.
The farmers’ exchange at Westby, after twelve year’s existence, has closed business, Mr. Lee, manager, retiring some time ago.
LaFarge Enterprise tells that excavation for the basement of the new Advent church, which will be built on the lot west of the Bert Rittenhouse residence has commenced.
The first move ever made for permanency in our city internal affairs regarding sewage disposal and enlarged water service was accomplished Friday night by the city council….a sewage 8 and 10 inches in size from the old Viroqua hotel corner on the south to Col. Butt’s residence north to be of vitrified tile, to be laid in the center of the street.
The water main is to extend from the same southern point to the fair grounds. This is to be constructed of 4, 6 and 8 inch iron pipes….laid on the west side of the street.
The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 5, 1944
75 years ago
Ground has been broken for a fine new building to house those precious sires of the Vernon Cooperative Breeders Association at their place south of Westby, which will be a wonderful addition to the growing business of the association. The new building is being built over the old one, will be 32 x 103 feet in size, and will house 27 sires.
The many friends in the old home town will be pleased to learn of the honor coming to a Viroqua boy, Dr. C. L. Christensen, son of Mrs. C.A. Christensen, of Viroqua city. He was born and reared here and graduated from VHS in 1919. The following article is clipped from the daily press: At the request of the Republic of Costa Rica, Dr. C.L. Christensen of the Indiana University economics department will spend the next four months in that country acting as economics advisor to the government of Costa Rica in the development of a system of price control. Dr. Christensen has also worked with the federal Office of Price Administration, and as technical advisor on the labor provision of the Agricultural Products. In 1937-38 he investigated labor conditions in Norway.
A Victory Day program is being planned in Viroqua, featuring both the high school and the city bands, community singing and special music, talks by member of the armed service home on furlough, and several members of the local clergy. Religious services will be held in all local churches following the program.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 2, 1969
50 years ago
Kenneth Fox, Vernon coroner, has submitted his resignation to Governor Warren Knowles. He also resigned as chief anesthetist at Vernon Memorial Hospital after six and a half years. He plans to move his family to Monroe County where he will be an anesthetist at their hospital. The new position offers better hours and salary.
Deaths: Ida Helen Munson, 65; Annie (Tollackson) Ostrem, 75; Orpheus Sylvester Hokland, 62.
Vernon Soil and Water District Supervisors, the Soil Conservation Service, town board and landowners accepted the Mapledale watershed dam for use last week. This dam will usually have no water behind it. It lies just north of 56 and 82, east of Viroqua. The dam is 600 feet long, 46 feet high, and 270 feet wide at the base. It took 143,000 cubic yards of dirt to create it and 380 yards of concrete.
Byron Swenink, owner of Viroqua Tire Shop, S. Main, has bought the Mueller’s Inc. garage of N. Rock. He bought the building from Mr. and Mrs. Hank Mueller and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mueller. Tuesday night, at the Common Council session, aldermen heard “Rube” Hanson state Swenink was cooperating with the City, and the street department wouldn’t be panicked into finding other quarters for its vehicles. Of late, United Auto Supply has occupied the front of the garage building and the City has rented the backspace since Nelson Muffler rented the City’s garage.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 6, 1994
At the last Viroqua City Council meeting, public safety committee member Gigi Macasaet, announced that the committee had voted to recommend that both the police department and fire department should be housed in the same building. The building was the former Arneson Wholesalers building on East Broadway and Monroe Street. The city had purchased the building last month for use as a fire station. Police/Fire Chief John Thompson supported the joint use of the building. He also noted that remodeling the building for joint use would cost approximately $120,000.
The La Farge school building referendum was defeated by 70% of the district’s voters. The referendum had asked for $2,555,000 for additional space for school buildings and to remodel some areas to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. LaFarge School District Clerk, David Clift, said the needs were still there and they would work to try again at a later date.
The Viroqua City Council dealt with the issue of downtown billboards in their last meeting. Many residents felt that the billboards were a cause of “visual pollution”. On the other side, businesses felt it was an effective way to advertise their products and services. The Viroqua Revitalization Association planned to present a proposed ordinance for the city council to consider concerning downtown signage.
The legal fight of Dan and Charlene Ecklund was apparently over. The county zoning commissioner announced that a preliminary ruling by the DNR found that the lowest level of the Ecklund home was one to two feet above the floodplain. As a result, they did not have to dill their basement.
An Amish buggy drive was cited for operating a vehicle to the left of the centerline. The collision on County Truck D south of Cashton resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. The buggy driver was scheduled to appear in Vernon County Court to answer the citation.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 8, 2009
10 years ago
The Wisconsin State Historical Society Press released a new book entitled “Encore! The Renaissance of Wisconsin Opera Houses.” The Temple Theater is one of ten significant theaters featured.
Viroqua’s No.1 singles player, Sami Melcher, and No. 2 singles player, Chelsea Berra advanced on from the Lodi Subsectional Monday to the Division 2 tennis sectional at UW- Whitewater.
An investment advisor who disappeared with $850,278 from the retirement accounts of 68 investors resurfaced after 14 years on the run.
